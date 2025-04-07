There’s a moment in The Last of Us Season 1 that seems to represent creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann’s modus operandi for the entire series. As we look over a destroyed Boston, while Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) and Tess (Anna Torv) take Ellie (Bella Ramsey) to a group known as the Fireflies, we’re presented with two paths. For those who have played the game, we know that one path leads this group to two collapsing skyscrapers in the distance, a treacherous trek that the series calls “the hard way.” Instead, HBO's The Last of Us takes us down another path that we didn’t see in the games, demonstrating that sometimes, this story can change, evolve, and improve upon what we’ve already seen to get to an endpoint, even if the journey isn’t exactly the same.

While the first game is a fairly straightforward narrative that made perfect sense for an adaptation, the second game, The Last of Us: Part II, is a story that felt like it couldn’t exist with the same power in another medium. There are years of flashbacks, multiple changing viewpoints, and some of the most tragic and difficult losses you’ve ever had to reckon with in a video game. It should be a logistical nightmare for any TV series, and yet, with Season 2, Mazin and Druckmann prove once again why HBO's The Last of Us is the strongest video game adaptation ever. At times, the show might deviate from the path, but it all works, even heightening and improving a phenomenal season of television that does justice to arguably the best story in video game history.

What Is 'The Last of Us' Season 2 About?

When we last left Joel and Ellie, Joel was lying straight to Ellie’s face, telling her that their journey to find the Fireflies in Salt Lake City was a futile effort, when, in reality, he killed the Fireflies to save Ellie’s life. As we saw in the final moments of Season 1, Ellie accepts Joel’s lie, yet it’s unclear if she believes it or sees right through it. Season 2 jumps forward five years, with Joel and Ellie having become part of the Jackson community, which is run by his younger brother, Tommy (Gabriel Luna), and his wife, Maria (Rutina Wesley). Joel has returned to some semblance of his pre-outbreak life, working on building new homes for the people of Jackson, while Ellie has been patrolling outside the town alongside Jesse (Young Mazino), as well as his ex, Dina (Isabela Merced).

Despite their seemingly idyllic surroundings, there’s something off about Joel and Ellie's relationship. Joel has been acting like a father to Ellie — again, a reminder of the life he once had before the outbreak — and since Ellie is now nineteen, he chalks up their problems to her simply being a teenager. Yet even Joel’s therapist, Gail (Catherine O’Hara), knows it’s something deeper than that, even if he won’t share the truth. Meanwhile, Ellie has tried to break out from Joel’s protective nature, often trying to stay away from conversations about him with her friends. To make matters worse, we also flash back to a character named Abby (Kaityn Dever), one of the survivors of Joel’s attack on the Salt Lake City Fireflies, who swore vengeance against him five years ago. Joel’s decisions at the end of Season 1 are affecting not only him but those around him in this heartbreaking and difficult story about anger, vengeance, the positives and negatives of love, and the things we do to justify our actions.

'The Last of Us' Season 2 Brilliantly Improves on the Video Game

One of the biggest surprises about this second season is just how well the game's story fits into another format. Without getting into the exact how, Season 2 doesn’t deviate as much as one might expect. It has reverence for its source material, and fans of the game won’t be disappointed at all by how this story is handled. However, Season 2 also takes some ingenious swings with both its changes and its adaptation of important story moments. With Season 1, several segments were so good in the game that the series basically kept them word-for-word, whether in episodes like “Left Behind” or the finale's closing minutes. While some scenes are almost directly plucked from The Last of Us: Part II, Season 2 also takes great moments and somehow makes them even more powerful.

It wouldn't necessarily be accurate to call these major changes; instead, they're slight evolutions that hit even harder because of their shifts. For instance, the choice of who experiences certain moments or how a bond might grow all add up to tweaks that might seem unnecessary at first, but build into really lovely changes. Even a quick cut or the way a camera lingers on a moment transforms the sequence that we know from the games. In one particular scene, the season takes two major sequences from the game and merges them into one, a tremendous choice that splendidly improves moments that initially seemed too perfect to change. Stakes grow, relationships change, and scenes might differ, but at the end of the journey, the impact hits just as hard, if not harder.

Neil Druckmann, Halley Gross, and Craig Mazin Do Great Things With 'The Last of Us' in Season 2