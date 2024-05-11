The Big Picture Season 2 of The Last of Us will feature iconic game locations like Weston's Pharmacy.

The show breaks the "video game curse" by staying true to the game's narrative while introducing fresh elements.

Season 2 will delve into Joel and Ellie's journey from The Last of Us: Part II, promising intense and physically demanding scenes.

The Last of Us was one of last year's most acclaimed shows, and the series is currently filming in Vancouver, preparing for its season season. New set photos have emerged, revealing a fun Easter Egg for fans. The photos include a look at the iconic Weston's Pharmacy, one of a number of game-related locations. In the game, Weston's Pharmacy is a pivotal location where Ellie searches for medical supplies, encountering intense challenges that test her survival skills. Its inclusion in Season 2 is a nice treat for fans and hints at further surprises to come.

2023 marked a turning point for video game adaptations, with HBO’s The Last of Us breaking the “video game curse” by staying true to Naughty Dog’s award-winning game while introducing fresh elements that enhance the story. The series has received widespread acclaim for its compelling narrative, stellar performances, and accurate portrayal of the game’s terrifying Clicker zombies. The show’s success leading to the second season is set to dive deeper into Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie’s (Bella Ramsey) journey.

What Will 'The Last of Us' Season 2 Be About?

The cast will include Pascal, Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Rutina Wesley, Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Young Mazino and Catherine O'Hara. Season 2 will adapt the storyline from The Last of Us: Part II, a game acclaimed for its depth and compexity. Ramsey expressed excitement for the upcoming season, highlighting the more intense and physically demanding scenes. “I’m excited for the really intense stuff, because I did a bit of that in Season 1 obviously, but to do that and actually more physical scenes because Ellie is obviously more physically fit in Season 2,” Ramsey shared.

Neil Druckmann, the game’s creator and series contributor, expressed his enthusiasm for the new season, saying, “I’m humbled, honored, and frankly overwhelmed that so many people have tuned in and connected with our retelling of Joel and Ellie’s journey. Now we have the absolute pleasure of being able to do it again with season two!”

Director Craig Mazin echoed this sentiment, emphasising the team’s commitment to delivering a compelling continuation of the story. “The audience has given us the chance to continue, and as a fan of the characters and world Neil and Naughty Dog created, I couldn’t be more ready to dive back in.”

