The doors are being thrown wide open at the beginning of a new teaser for the highly-anticipated second season of The Last of Us, welcoming audiences into the next chapter of the story. We hope you’re ready for a chill because the latest look foreshadows a snowy winter for the folks living in the safe haven of Jackson. It looks like the plague of zombies - known in The Last of Us universe as clickers - have made it out West, with a scope centering on a hoard of the living dead. Sitting down with a teary-eyed Joel (Pedro Pascal), a therapist (Catherine O’Hara) begins their session, with her words lying overtop the rest of the short but sweet teaser. As the tension builds, it comes to a fever pitch as Joel sits on a porch strumming his acoustic guitar, while Ellie (Bella Ramsey) approaches him with tears in her eyes, wearing a somber look. The conversation is certain to be a loaded one, but we’ll just have to wait to see what words are thrown around when the series returns next year.

By the time The Last of Us drops its follow-up set of episodes, it will have been a full two years since the production debuted on HBO. Based on the beloved video game series, the show didn’t just manage to wrangle in game players, but it also caught the attention of those out there who like a solid drama with plenty of zombies. The fact that Pascal shares the leading role with Ramsey also didn’t hurt.

When we last left off with Joel and Ellie, they were seeking safety in the town of Jackson, where they had visited before earlier in the season, a heartfelt episode that saw Joel reunite with his brother, Tommy (Gabriel Luna). Through thick and thin, Ellie and Joel traveled with one another across the country, on a mission to get Ellie - who holds the cure to the deadly virus - into the hands of people who would help find a cure. However, after learning that the procedure would kill Ellie in the process, Joel took out the medical staff and saved his bestie - despite Ellie previously telling him that she would happily sacrifice herself for the greater good. The final moments of Season 1 saw Joel lying to Ellie about the bloody events as the pair reached the safety of Jackson.

Who Will Be In ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2?

Along with Pascal and Ramsey reprising their roles as everyone’s favorite age-gap besties, and in addition to O’Hara and Luna, Season 2’s call sheet is filled out with names including Rutina Wesley (True Blood), Isabela Merced (Alien: Romulus), Kaitlyn Dever (No One Will Save You), Young Mazino (Beef), Jeffrey Wright (The Batman), Ariela Barer (How to Blow Up a Pipeline), Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick) and Tati Gabrielle (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina).

Take a look at the latest teaser for The Last of Us Season 2 above and stay tuned to Collider for more information about the return of the zombie drama. In the meantime, the first season is available to stream on Max.

The Last Of Us After a global pandemic destroys civilization, a hardened survivor takes charge of a 14-year-old girl who may be humanity's last hope. Release Date January 15, 2023

