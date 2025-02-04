The following article contains spoilers for 'The Last of Us' Season 2As we get ever closer to HBO’s The Last of Us Season 2, series creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin have revealed a game-changing detail. According to the writing team, the show’s timeline will not follow the exact structure of The Last of Us Part II, from which it is being adapted. While the series has largely stayed faithful to the source material thus far, fans can expect some significant shifts to the narrative when Season 2 premieres this April. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Mazin confirmed:

“We certainly are going to mess around with time the way it was in the source material, but as Neil said, we messed around in ways that we felt were appropriate for the show. When I say ‘messed around,’ I mean scientifically determined in a narrative way what we thought would be most impactful.”

One of the most defining features of The Last of Us Part II is its non-linear storytelling, with the story continually switching perspectives between Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) across different points in time, with the structure key to the game’s emotional impact, challenging players to empathise with characters they initially saw as enemies, even if that was ultimately a struggle for the players. However, the show’s creators hinted that they’re rethinking how this structure works for television.

“It’s weird to talk about a story where its structure could be a spoiler,” Druckmann admitted. “A big part of the theme of the second game is about perspective—how someone’s hero could be someone else’s villain and vice versa. I will just say that we gave it a lot of thought and tried different things. There are some deviations of where we place things.”

Could 'The Last of Us' Season 2 Delay... That Moment?

That last statement opens the door to endless possibilities, but those who have played the game know it could very well be referring to one of the franchise’s most heartbreaking and controversial plot points: Joel’s death. In The Last of Us Part II, Joel’s death occurs early in the game, serving as the catalyst for Ellie’s relentless quest for revenge. It’s a gut-wrenching moment that some of us still haven't gotten over.

But with Mazin and Druckmann hinting at changes to the timeline, could Joel’s death be moved to the end of Season 2—or even delayed until Season 3? From a narrative standpoint, this would make sense. Pedro Pascal’s portrayal of Joel has become iconic, and the show’s success owes a lot to his chemistry with Bella Ramsey’s Ellie. Keeping Joel alive longer could allow for more character development, deeper exploration of his relationship with Ellie, and an even more devastating payoff when his death eventually occurs. As if we needed to be hurt more.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on The Last of Us as we head toward Season 2’s premiere in April, and for now, you can check out the first season of the critical smash on Max.