Editor's note: The below contains light spoilers for The Last of Us Part II game.

The first trailer for The Last of Us Season 2 is out, and it's one for the fans. It's packed with an emotional vibe that everyone who has played the game knows was coming since the end of Season 1, and, while it may still take some time until the new episodes arrive, the trailer gives a perfect sample of what's to come for Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) in their future days. Without further ado, let's jump into it — just be careful of the clickers.

Pearl Jam’s "Future Days" Has a Special Meaning in 'The Last of Us' Season 2

Image via Max

All throughout the trailer, the song "Future Days," by Pearl Jam, plays in the background. Music has always had an important role in The Last of Us, but this song holds special significance for Joel and Ellie. It's one of the first songs Joel plays for her once they settle in the commune of Jackson after the events of the first game. The lyrics perfectly translate his feelings, seeing her as the only thing keeping him from losing himself. The chorus is more uplifting, representing the hope he has for the future with Ellie as his daughter, both living peacefully in Jackson. Over time, though, the song will gather a whole new meaning for Ellie, too.

Jackson Is Populated by New Characters in 'The Last of Us' Season 2

Image via Max

After Joel kills the Fireflies and saves Ellie at the end of Season 1, they go back to Jackson, where they are welcomed by Joel's brother, Tommy (Gabriel Luna), and his wife, Maria (Rutina Wesley). The first stages of the game take place in and around Jackson, introducing the player to many new characters. The trailer shows some of them, including a brief look at Jesse (Young Mazino) and Dina (Isabela Merced), two of Ellie's closest friends. They used to be an item, but, even though Dina gets pregnant, they decide to split while still remaining close for their child's sake. In a later scene, possibly a flashback, Ellie is playing the guitar to Dina, a nod to how their relationship eventually flourishes and they become a couple. Another new character, and seemingly an original one to the show, is the therapist played by Catherine O'Hara, who is asking Joel to talk about what he did and feels so guilty about.

Joel and Ellie Must Navigate Winter in 'The Last of Us' Season 2

Image via Max

While there are some tender moments between Joel and Ellie playing the guitar together, it seems that, outside, winter has definitely arrived. Many scenes show hordes of clickers wandering around snow-covered landscapes, even attacking humans, as well as Ellie shooting her way through corridors filled with them. The first phases of the game also take place in the winter, with heavy snowfall covering everything. Joel and Tommy rescue a group of survivors from clickers in buildings close to Jackson, with Ellie and Dina following some time later. There is a lot of fighting in dark and cold corridors, exactly like the ones Ellie shoots through. Only these fights aren't just against clickers...

New Foes Are Revealed With Ties to Joel and Ellie’s Past in 'The Last of Us' Season 2

Close

After all the snow-covered landscapes, a young woman briefly appears. That's Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), the main antagonist of the game, in what seems like a flashback. Her red eyes imply that she's been crying, and Joel and Ellie are probably the reason. The two protagonists have a deep connection to Abby, who is looking to settle her score with them. Despite her being the antagonist, she has her own stages in the game where the player controls her, delving deep into her backstory in both the past and present. In her own way, she is as tragic a character as Ellie, and has one of the best arcs in the franchise. She eventually meets Joel and Ellie close to Jackson, but she actually comes from Seattle.

Old Locations Are Revisited and New Ones Are Introduced in 'The Last of Us' Season 2

The second game starts in Jackson during the winter, but the characters soon have to leave the safety of the commune behind to seek other quests. Some of these take them back to locations from the first game, like Salt Lake City, but new places are also explored. Most of the action takes place in Seattle, and some real landmarks have even become tourist locations after the game was released. The sequence where Ellie and Dina are seen powering through a subway train with red lights is likely set in the Emerald City, or, at least, on the characters' road toward it.

In Seattle, Abby and her friends are part of the Washington Liberation Front (WLF), an organization that rose up from the ashes of FEDRA to take care of the local population. Their leader is Isaac (Jeffrey Wright), who interrogates a man in the trailer. This is possibly the same man who was seen walking a few moments before; he has scars on his cheeks, markings that are typical of another Seattle faction, the Seraphites. Seraphites are religious zealots who have their own island off the coast, and battle the WLF for control over the city. They are the ones who wrote the message "Feel her love," which Ellie finds in the trailer; they play a crucial role in Abby's storyline and are formidable adversaries for all characters.

The Last of Us Season 2 premieres in 2025. Season 1 is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

