Prepare for pain and heartbreak as The Last of Us Season 2 will be with us much sooner than we thought, and HBO has very kindly graced us with a first look at the upcoming season. It obviously starts out with an alarming tone and we see... her. Kaitlyn Dever's Abby Anderson is here and she's out for blood. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey need to watch their backs because Abby is coming.

The highly effective teaser trailer gives us a great taste of what we can expect from the hugely popular and acclaimed series, which shot Ramsey to stardom and saw Pascal win the hearts of millions across the world as the unorthodox surrogate father and daughter duo teamed up to cross America in the bid to find a cure for an outbreak that turned millions into the walking dead.

What Can We Expect from 'The Last of Us' Season 2?

Production began on February 12, 2024 on the series which will take at least two seasons to tell the full story of The Last of Us Part II. We also know that Abby will have a big role to play. In fact, Abby plays such a pivotal role that Dever had to get her own personal security. That's according to Isabela Merced, who plays Dina. Now, for those who don't know, Abby does some not-very-nice-things in the course of the series, and fans of the game are... rather invested. Abby's original voice actress Laura Bailey was targeted with hateful messages, including death threats, and her family was even threatened. Despite this, Bailey received widespread support from the gaming community and industry peers, and she went on to win the Best Performance award at the 2020 Game Awards.

Merced hailed Dever's courage for taking on such a controversial role, emphasizing her brilliant performance. “Give her the damn Emmy, honestly,” Merced exclaimed, expressing excitement for fans to witness Dever's portrayal alongside Bella Ramsey’s Ellie.

"There's so many strange people in this world because there are people that actually genuinely hate Abby, who is not a real person. Just a reminder: Not a real person. Kaitlyn had to be extra secured by security when it came to the filming of this."

The Last of Us will return to HBO in April 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates, and check out the new trailer for the second season up above.

