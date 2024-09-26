The first trailer for the second season of The Last of Us has been released by HBO. After almost two years since the first installment premiered on television, the network is finally getting audiences ready to find out what will happen with Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) in the next chapter of the successful video game adaptation. The virus that changed the planet rages on. And the leads of the series will do what is necessary to survive in an environment filled with both zombie and human threats.

The trailer for the second season of The Last of Us opens with Joel trying to open up his mind during a therapy session. The character has been through a lot since he was introduced in the first season. After losing his daughter, Sarah (Nico Parker), the lead portrayed by Pedro Pascal fought hard to find meaning in his new life. But when Ellie came along, Joel knew that he needed to protect the young girl at all costs. The trailer for the new episodes of The Last of Us also teases the violence that will be displayed on the screen once the acclaimed series returns to HBO at some point next year.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey have done a wonderful job when it comes to leading the cast of The Last of Us. But the second installment of the video game adaptation has recruited new cast members that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Kaitlyn Dever has been cast as Abby. Fans of the video game franchise know that this character will be crucial to the direction the narrative of the show is about to take. Dever recently appeared in Next Goal Wins and the Dear Evan Hansen film adaptation.

The Supporting Cast of 'The Last of Us'

As if introducing Abby wasn't monumental enough for the future of The Last of Us, Young Mazino, Isabela Merced and Danny Ramirez will also be seen in the second season of the series. Merced will step into the shoes of Dina, Ellie's love interest from the video game. And after delivering a charming performance in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Catherine O'Hara will join the HBO adaptation in an undisclosed guest role. The stage has been set for Joel and Ellie to continue their journey across a version of Earth that has been devastated by a dangerous virus.

The Last of Us returns to HBO next year. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.