The Big Picture Isabela Merced praises Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann's writing prowess in The Last of Us Season 2.

Merced's character Dina is a light in Ellie's life and brings a unique perspective to the harsh world.

With her role in critically acclaimed shows, Merced is becoming a sought-after performer in Hollywood.

One of the most anticipated second seasons of TV of all-time just got a major update from one of its newest stars. While speaking to Total Film to promote her newest movie Alien: Romulus, Isabela Merced also talked about her upcoming role in The Last of Us Season 2. Merced has been tapped to play Dina, Ellie's best friend and romantic partner who ventures with her to Seattle as they seek revenge on the WLF (Washington Liberation Front). When asked about what fans can expect from Dina's relationship with Ellie in Season 2, Merced spilled everything:

"[TLOU's Dina is] sort of a light in Ellie's life, in Ellie's world. I think that's the general consensus, because you look at the video game, too, and she is really the only one who gets sort of a decent ending. Everyone else gets kind of screwed or dies! I love, more than anything, to be that light for the people in my life. And I like to make them laugh, and I like to make them understand themselves more. I just like to help in general. I think Dina's very close to my own personality. I think we're both very silly, and I think I would maybe handle the apocalypse in a similar way if I were in it."

As a fan of the source material with a special connection to both Last of Us games, it's hard not to get fired up hearing a new member of the cast connect with their character on such a personal level. It's this kind of love and familiarity that is not necessarily required, but almost always helps bring a video game or book character to life in live-action. Dina is the light in Ellie's life; she is a pillar of support for her on what is a brutal emotional journey, and she's always there for Ellie even in the darkest of times. We could all use a friend like Dina in our lives, and it sounds like Merced is that friend to a lot of people.

Isabela Merced Praises Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann’s Writing Prowess

Neil Druckmann is the mind behind The Last of Us video games, and while he is still heavily involved in the creation of the show, his writing partner is the two-time Emmy Award-winner Craig Mazin. Mazin won the Television Academy Award in 2019 for his work writing Chernobyl, the limited series detailing the disaster of the Chernobyl power plant. Merced praised both writers' ability and innate understanding of the characters:

"Craig [Mazin] and his writing team and Neil [Druckmann] — they're all extremely good at writing characters and people that are well-rounded and troubled and multidimensional. It's a beautiful balance that they bring to entertainment but also character studies. It's very interesting"

It's a busy time for Merced, who is in the midst of filming James Gunn's Superman, where she'll play the role of Hawkgirl. She also recently starred alongside Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney in Madame Web. Merced is slowly becoming one of the most sought-after young performers in Hollywood, and her role in a critically acclaimed show like The Last of Us could catapult her into another level of stardom.

The Last of Us Season 2 will premiere in 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and stream the first season of The Last of Us on Max.

