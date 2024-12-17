The Cordyceps fungus might be back for a third season sooner rather than later. While the second season of HBO's highly acclaimed post-apocalyptic drama The Last of Us is set to come out in mid-2025, we may already have a snippet about when the cameras will start rolling on the third installment. Season 3 of The Last of Us is reportedly already in pre-production and is set to begin filming in the summer of 2025, according to Production Bulletin. While this has not been confirmed yet, it would mean that Joel and Ellie are set to reunite in just half a year.

Details about the third season are unsurprisingly in the dark, given that the second season of the show doesn't even have a definitive release date yet. However, Production Bulletin is reporting that filming on Season 3 will take place in Vancouver, Canada, another unsurprising fact since much of Season 2 was also filmed in the city and other areas in British Columbia. The show also stayed in Canada for its first season, much of which was filmed in Calgary and rural Alberta. However, an exact date for filming has not been revealed.

Large portions of the creative minds behind the first two seasons of The Last of Us will reportedly be returning. This includes a plum directing team of the show's co-creators, Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, alongside Succession's Mark Mylod, Loki's Kate Herron, and more. Directing duties haven't been revealed, though it is known that Mylod will be helming the first two episodes of Season 2. According to Production Bulletin, a majority of the producers from the first two seasons will also head back into the post-apocalyptic world for Season 3.

'The Last of Us' Season 2 Will Continue Joel and Ellie's Journey

While plot details for Season 2 are largely unknown, it will be based on the 2020 video game The Last of Us: Part II, just as Season 1 was based on the original 2013 game. The season will continue the story of Joel (Pedro Pascal) as he keeps bonding with Ellie (Bella Ramsey), a girl who appears to be immune to the Cordyceps fungus that has plunged the world into a zombie-like pandemic. After Joel rescues Ellie from certain death at the end of Season 1, the pair get intertwined with new characters, including the soldier Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), Ellie's love interest Dina (Isabela Merced), and militia leader Isaac (Jeffrey Wright). The cast also includes Gabriel Luna and Catherine O'Hara.

The Last of Us Season 2 was written by Mazin and Druckmann, who also serve as executive producers. The show is a co-production between HBO and Sony Pictures Television, while PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and game developer Naughty Dog produce. Carolyn Strauss and Naughty Dog's Evan Wells executive produce alongside PlayStation's Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan, Jacqueline Lesko, and Cecil O’Connor.

The Last of Us Season 2 will be released in 2025. The first season is streaming now on Max.

