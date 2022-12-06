Running from clickers and headed toward the Fireflies, HBO has adapted the critically acclaimed video game, The Last of Us. As usually happens when a property is being adapted for on-screen consumption, fans of the original video game have voiced concerns about just how well the series will perform when compared to the source material. Bella Ramsey who stars in the series as Ellie has tried to reassure fans that the work they have done will live up to expectations.

While speaking in Brazil on a panel at CCXP 2022, Ramsey addressed the concerns some of the original video game's fans have about the upcoming adaptation. The actress who has been singled out for criticism by some of these "fans" spoke on the subject and reiterated that the adaptation was one the video game’s fans could be proud of. “It’s an immersive experience to play a game and you get so much time with these characters being them, and interacting with them,” Ramsey said. “I understand the attachment people have with these characters and the protective element. We fully understand people's concerns. I think that we have done a good job. I’m not worried, it’s gonna be fun, and if people hate the show they’ll hate the show.”

The Last of Us follows the story of a zombie infection that is ravaging the world wherein young 14-year-old Ellie is the only one with immunity against the plague. There is a need to synthesize a vaccine, and the Fireflies – a militant revolutionary group – are the ones best equipped to produce one. Joe Miller (Pedro Pascal) is tasked with bringing young Ellie to the Fireflies, and their journey will see them traverse a zombie-infested United States.

Image via HBO

Historically, video game adaptations have failed to live up to expectations, however, a look at the trailer and pictures from The Last of Us seems to show that the series has been faithful to its source material including character and environmental details. The casting of Ramsey should also prove a masterstroke. The actress who played Lady Lyanna Mormont in HBO’s Game of Thrones will be put in a similar role as both Lyanna and Ellie are both headstrong characters. The actress revealed that she had been advised not to play the game at her audition. "I was actually encouraged not to [play the game]," she said. "After my first audition, they asked me, 'Have you played it?' And I said, 'Nope,' and they said, 'Keep it that way.' I did watch some of the gameplay on YouTube just to get a sense of it."

The Last of Us premieres on HBO on January 15, 2023, and will be available to stream on HBO Max. You can watch the new trailer below: