2023 is set to be another amazing year for television and kicking off the year in terrifying fashion is HBO’s The Last of Us. The highly anticipated horror series based on the award-winning Playstation franchise premieres on January 15. That’s exactly one month from now. To mark the occasion, co-creator Neil Druckmann shared a new image teasing one of the most emotional moments from the first game.

Druckmann shared an image that sees Pedro Pascal comforting his daughter Sarah, played by Nico Parker, looking deep into her eyes, on the corner of a dark street. Now, to anyone who hasn't played the games, this image may seem inconsequential. However, every fan knows how important and emotional the story behind this image is. This scene in the game is what kicked off this now iconic horror franchise. This is day one aka “Outbreak Day” and the world’s gone into complete chaos. Joel tries to flee with his daughter and his brother Tommy. The game opens up with the player controlling Sarah as she walks around her empty house trying to find her dad. In classic Naughty Dog fashion, that’s how the developers connected us emotionally with this world and to Sarah.

However, it’s not until you get to the end of that brilliant intro, where you're frantically running through zombie infested streets with Joel and Sarah, does the shocking twist hit the fan. We’re not going to spoil it here if you haven’t played the game, but in that opening moment The Last of Us rips your heart out for the very first time before it repeatedly stabs it throughout its 15-hour campaign. Joel and Sarah’s story doesn’t have a happy ending, so it will be interesting to see how this series adapts their relationship. This gives Druckmann, also the game’s original co-creator, a chance to explore Joel’s relationship with Sarah more. Especially since they were only given the one scene across two meaty games. Sarah’s the reason why Joel’s relationship with Ellie is cold and distant after all. This is before the pair’s connection blossoms into one of the best written storylines in gaming as she slowly reminds Joel what love truly means.

Image via HBO

The Last of Us is one of the most emotionally rich stories ever told in any medium. It wouldn’t be The Last of Us however without its brutal opening sequence. It single-handedly told us that this wasn’t just another zombie game and this is definitely not just another zombie show. Almost 10 years later, Joel and Sarah still bring tears to gamers eyes. This series, with Pascal’s amazing emotional range, looks to open up our floodgates once again in stunning fashion. Because of that, make sure you have a box of tissues next to you while you watch that first episode.

The Last of Us premieres on HBO January 15, 2023.