Horror fans are less than three weeks away until HBO’s The Last of Us series premieres. As such, we’re currently in the undead scary heart of the adaptation’s bloodthirsty marketing campaign. The series, based on the popular PlayStation franchise, has given fans a new image almost every day throughout the month of December leading up to its debut in January. Now the latest image highlights one of the first game’s most intense sequences with a clear message written all over it.

The new image posted to Last of Us’ social media pages, sees an armored truck with a plow that has “RUN” written on the front of it. This is the same truck that was seen in the series' past trailers and appears to adapt the armored truck chase sequence from the first game. The plot of Last of Us, both in the game and series, has Joel (Pedro Pascal) transporting a young girl named Ellie (Bella Ramsey) safely across the country. Ellie was bitten by an infected, but is immune to the virus' undead effects.

This hellish road trip leads them through Pittsburgh in the middle act of the game. After a series of unfortunate events Joel and Ellie are left vulnerable in the middle of the city as they have to get through a bunch of raiders to continue their journey. This leads to one of the most memorably scary moments in the game where the reluctant pair have to weave between buildings surviving a hoard of raiders while also dodging bullets from an armored truck. The sequence involved a ton of running which the appropriately added warning on the truck perfectly highlights, and is also one of the finest moments in the game where the frantic gameplay satisfyingly meets the world’s rich environmental storytelling. It’s scary and there’s not even a clicker or infected in sight. To add to the dire state of this shot, the caption accompanying this image features one of the franchise's many mantras, “ Endure and survive”.

Image via HBO

The Last of Us franchise has many threats in its horror-filled world. While the main dangers are clickers and the infected, this series in its two epic games have reminded us that human’s capacity for evil is arguably unmatched. The most horrific acts in these games are more often than not done by willing human hands. As such, it’s going to be interesting to see how the series handles the raiders’ presence and how they bring this thrilling truck chase to life in live-action. Expect a lot of tragedy, death, and tear-jerking moments. Especially given that this is being pegged as one of the most faithful video game adaptations in history.

The Last of Us premieres on HBO January 15, 2023. Until then, you can view the new vehicular danger down below.