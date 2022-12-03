HBO is hyping up its upcoming adaptation of Naughty Dog’s fan-favorite video game The Last of Us at the ongoing CCXP, and rightfully so. During the panel, where Collider’s own Steven Weintraub and Erick Massoto were in attendance, the cast and crew gave the audience a taste of what’s in store when the series debuts next year. A full-length trailer was released which builds on the previously seen footage.

During the panel, the cast and crew also spoke about their characters, experiences, and challenges, parts of which were put out by the series’ official Twitter handle. The Last of Us sees Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, respectively, the duo that travels across the post-apocalyptic US in hopes of creating a cure. During the conversation Pascal revealed that he and Ramsey clicked instantly, “it helped a lot to have Bella Ramsey navigate the world of The Last of Us. We were stepping into this experience at the same time…there was an immediate bond.” While Ramsey added, “To make Joel laugh is I think, Ellie’s greatest achievement.”

Further, it was revealed that together, Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin collaborated on what Joel and Ellie would be like on screen and “let Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal do the rest.” And by the looks of the released trailer, we can see that their father-daughter chemistry is certainly taking the center stage in the series. Speaking of the lead pair’s chemistry Mazin divulged, “I hope you’re OK with your heart being broken over and over again…it’s all there with what Neil Druckmann created in the game…” Pascal further said, “it was important to adapt beloved moments that fans know.” He called it a "scary experience knowing what it would mean to everyone, but a great opportunity."

The Last of Us game series follows Joel and Ellie as they fight to survive in a post-apocalyptic world. When Joel is tasked with smuggling a young Ellie, who is believed to be immune to the Cordyceps infection that caused the apocalypse, the pair must make impossible choices in order to survive. In a recent interview with Collider’s own Christina Radish, Murray Bartlett who plays Frank said the series contains “one of the best hours of television” he’s ever read, further commending that the series is “beautifully written.”

While historically, video game adaptations have failed to impress fans The Last of Us looks faithful to its source material. The Naughty Dog game has a huge fan following and is beloved for its distinct visual design and story narrative. After the CCXP panel, it’ll be very hard for fans to contain their excitement!

The Last of Us premieres on HBO on January 15, 2023, and will be available to stream on HBO Max. You can watch the new trailer below: