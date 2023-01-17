Video game fans and HBO will both be heaving a sigh of relief this week, for different reasons. While the hugely-anticipated series The Last of Us has been almost unanimously declared as the best video game adaptation of all time — not a high bar to cross, but still — it also drew phenomenal numbers for the premium television network. Based on Nielsen and first party data, Sunday’s series premiere was watched by 4.7 million viewers across linear and HBO Max platforms.

This is the second-biggest debut for HBO since 2010’s Boardwalk Empire, behind only last year’s Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon. The debut viewership for The Last of Us is also double that of the second season premiere of Euphoria, which ranks as one of HBO's most popular offerings. Sunday night viewership for an HBO series typically represents 20%-40% of the show’s total gross audience per episode.

The Last of Us was also a rage on social media, trending at number one on Twitter in the U.S. and worldwide on Sunday night. Additionally, trailers and teasers for the first season have accumulated more than 100 million views globally to date. Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO & HBO Max Content, expressed delight at the ratings. In his own words:

“We are thrilled to see fans of the series and game alike experience this iconic story in a new way, and we extend our gratitude to them for helping to make it a success. Congratulations to Craig, Neil and the brilliant cast and crew who worked tirelessly to bring this show to life. We look forward to fans around the world enjoying the rest of the season.”

Based on the acclaimed (and massively popular) video game of the same name, The Last of Us is easily one of the biggest shows of the year, produced on a massive budget and starring a genuinely beloved actor in the lead role. Pedro Pascal plays the hardened Joel, a grieving middle-aged man who survives a plague of sorts and goes on a cross-country mission in post-apocalyptic America with the teenage Ellie, played by Bella Ramsey.

The show has been received enthusiastically by both fans of the games and newcomers. Collider’s own Ross Bonaime wrote in his review, “The Last of Us is a phenomenal retelling of a story that was already one of the best narratives ever told in a video game, and this version highlights the importance of varying perspectives in a way that will only become more important if the series gets a second season.”

Co-creators and executive producers Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann (who wrote both games), said that they are overjoyed at the reception. In their own words: “Our focus was simply to make the best possible adaptation of this beloved story for as big an audience as we could. We are overjoyed to see how many fans, both old and new, have welcomed ‘The Last of Us’ into their homes and their hearts.”

Video game adaptations on the big screen have had an uneven history. While some, like Rampage and Detective Pikachu have made money, several others — especially those based on the most popular IP, like Uncharted, Warcraft, Assassin's Creed and Prince of Persia — have been trashed by fans and critics. On the streaming side of things, Netflix's The Witcher is probably the most successful video game-adjacent property currently running, although that show is billed as an adaptation of the source novels. The Last of Us also stars Anna Torv, Merle Dandridge and Gabriel Luna. You can watch the trailer here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.