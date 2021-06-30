The actress was previously seen in 'The Third Day' and will be in the upcoming sci-fi film 'Reminiscence.'

Nico Parker, who starred in 2019’s live-action Dumbo adaptation, is the latest actor to join HBO’s The Last of Us series. Parker will be joining the previously announced Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, and Merle Dandridge.

In addition to Dumbo, Parker previously appeared on the HBO series The Third Day, and will soon be seen in the Hugh Jackman sci-fi film Reminiscence. In The Last of Us, Parker will play Sarah, the daughter of Joel (Pascal) in the series.

RELATED: Here’s Why the Cancelled ‘Last of Us’ Movie Didn’t Happen, According to Writer Neil Druckmann

If the HBO series sticks to the events of Naughty Dog’s original game, Parker will not be in the series for long, as Sarah plays a small, yet pivotal role in the event of the story. Joel’s daughter is key to the opening sequence of The Last of Us game, a tremendous introduction to this world and the crux of so much that comes after it. While writer and co-director of the original game Neil Druckmann has said that parts of The Last of Us series will “deviate greatly” from the game, it seems unlikely that the fate of Joel’s daughter will change in the show.

The Last of Us is created by Druckmann and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin. The pilot episode will be directed by Kantemir Balagov, who also directed the haunting Beanpole. The series will also include directors Jasmila Žbanić (Quo Vadis, Aida?) and Ali Abbasi (Border). Filming for the series is set to take place in Calgary, Alberta starting next week, and will continue until June of 2022.

With The Last of Us series set to film for almost a year, the earliest we can likely expect to see the highly anticipated HBO series is late 2022, although no official release date has been announced yet.

KEEP READING: What Could Happen in a 'Last of Us: Part III'? We Go Deep on Theories

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Confess, Fletch’ Starts Filming, According to Director Greg Motolla After decades in the works, a third 'Fletch' film is finally happening.

Read Next

Ross Bonaime (90 Articles Published) Ross Bonaime is the Weekday News Editor at Collider. He is a Virginia-based writer and editor who had written about all forms of entertainment for Paste Magazine, Brightest Young Things, Flickchart, The Free Lance-Star, and more. He has an unhealthy obsession with theme parks and the Criterion Collection and will defend the Lost finale until his dying day. More at RossBonaime.com. More From Ross Bonaime