In post-apocalyptic video game franchises where the world has gone nuts – with mankind attacking each other, and varying creatures and beasts roaming unchallenged – violence is usually at the center of the gameplays. With the adaptation of HBO’s The Last of Us, which is based on a PlayStation franchise of the same name where violence was central to its gameplay, many had wondered just how much of the action will be fused into the new series. With the series set to release in January, Last of Us co-creator and Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann, has revealed how much of the vivid, detailed violence of the franchise viewers will get to see.

Speaking about the project with SFX magazine, Druckmann reveals that The Last of Us series will be scaling back on the level of violence it depicts on the show. “We need a certain amount of action, or violence, that we could use for mechanics so you could connect with Joel and get into a flow state,” Druckmann says. The co-creator goes on to say, "Then you would really feel like you’re connected with this on-screen avatar and you’re seeing the world through his eyes." If you have ever played the video games, you can attest to the amount of detail infused in the violent animations as Joel fights to ward off enemies and threats to himself and his world-altering mission.

The series co-creator then goes on to explain the reasoning behind cutting back on the violence and when the decision to do so was taken by the creative minds behind the series. Druckmann explains, "But that doesn’t exist in a passive medium. One of the things that I loved hearing from [co-creator Craig Mazin] and HBO very early on was, ‘Let’s take out all the violence except for the very essential.’ That allowed the violence to have even more impact than in the game, because when you hold on showing the threat and you’re seeing people’s reaction to a threat, that makes it scarier. And when we do reveal the infected and the Clickers, you get to see what brought down humanity and why everyone is so scared."

In a previous interview with IGN, Druckmann had hinted that the show will in fact move away from its “hardcore action” saying, “HBO’s been great in pushing us to move away from hardcore action to focus more on the drama of the character. Some of my favorite episodes so far have deviated greatly from the story, and I can’t wait for people to see them.”

When it was made, The Last of Us could boast of being among the greatest games ever made thanks to the level of detailed perfection that went into it. After one failed adaptation attempt in 2014, fans of the franchise will get to see a live-action series that gets to tell the story of this post-apocalyptic action/horror drama as a species of cordyceps fungus infects humanity turning them into zombie-like people. Now Joel (Pedro Pascal) and his partner of all sorts, Tess (Anna Torv) are tasked with smuggling the only human with immunity to the virus, 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsay) to the militia group, the Fireflies. With its intriguing plot, it is easy to see why excitement is at an all-time high for the series.

The Last of Us is premiering on HBO on January 15 and will consist of nine episodes. While we wait to see what the series offers, you can watch a previously released trailer below: