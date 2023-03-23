The Last of Us has completed its first incredible season and cemented itself as one of the greatest video game adaptations of all time. Part of why the HBO series has excelled at bringing the beloved games to television screens is the entire creative team's commitment to staying true to the games while enhancing the story through a new medium. Series creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann painstakingly crafted a story that closely followed the narrative already laid out by Druckmann and the team at Naughty Dog in the game series, while taking the opportunity to explore the inner lives of NPCs that you don't get to see in video game format. While this duo crafted the story, they relied upon fantastic makeup and VFX teams to make sure that the show's visuals lived up to the hype of the game's stunning animation.

Recently, Collider's own Samantha Coley sat down with VFX Supervisor Simon Jung and Animation Supervisor Dennis Yoo to unpack the team at Wētā's incredible CGI work in creating this stunning post-apocalyptic world and the monsters within. One of the most iconic monsters from Season 1 of The Last of Us is Episode 5's hulking Bloater that wreaks havoc on the people of Kansas City when Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey) takes her quest for revenge a step too far. During Coley's conversation with Jung and Yoo, the duo explained how they used CGI to enhance the menacing qualities of the bloater and make him look a little less human.

On set, The Last of Us worked with an actor in prosthetic makeup to get the best performances possible on the day, but in post they realized "his proportions weren't quite right. Even though he was a very tall guy, he still felt a little bit short for those guys," Jung explained. Yoo explained that "one of the big things Craig [Mazin] was not happy with about the suit was the way he moved. And it makes sense. You have a guy in a giant rubber suit, he's going to move funny." With an actor in a suit, there are always going to be limitations, but the team at Wētā was able to take that performance and make it look more like the games and a little "less human."

The Last of Us VFX Team on How they Created That Massive Episode 5 Scene

When the infected start pouring out of the ground in the climactic moments of Episode 5, the hoard creates a terrifying scene as they begin attacking everyone and causing mass destruction. We get a few close-up moments with the Bloater as he emerges from the ground, striking fear into the hearts of the audience, and then when he tears Perry's (Jeffrey Pierce) head from his body. However, with Joel (Pedro Pascal) taking on a bird's eye view of the carnage from the upper floor of the house on the hill, we also get several crowd shots.

Yoo and Jung's team at Wētā had to make sure that they knew what the Bloater was doing at all times to create a cohesive scene. In order to figure out how the Bloater would move in these crowd shots—and to differentiate him from the other types of infected—the animators created a rough cut using footage from the games to base their final creation on. "We eventually ended up grabbing a lot of game footage because obviously, that is the Bloater," Yoo explained. He continued saying that they would "piece that all together" to create a reference that they could show Mazin for feedback and use that and his notes as a jumping-off point for animating their own Bloater.

You can see Yoo and Jung's work on this scene from Episode 5 right now on HBO Max where the whole first season of The Last of Us is currently available to stream. Season 1 will be available on Digital and Blu-ray later this year. Don't miss our full conversation with Yoo and Jung for all the behind-the-scenes details on The Last of Us' VFX work, but for now, you can check out our recent conversation with Pascal on when filming for Season 2 begins.