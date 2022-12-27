The anticipation has been sky-high for HBO's upcoming post-apocalyptic series The Last of Us. With the show's release now just weeks away, the man behind the project has shed some light on casting Bella Ramsey as one of its principal characters, Ellie.

In a new interview with SFX Magazine, The Last of Us showrunner Craig Mazin spoke about the arduous process of finding the right person to portray Ellie. The series, which is based on the successful video games of the same name by Naughty Dog and Sony, will follow 14-year-old Ellie as she works with a smuggler, Joel (Pedro Pascal), who attempts to help her get across the United States after modern civilization has been destroyed, and while Mazin has said the show will not be a direct re-creation of the games, Ellie's role will remain integral. As such, the job of casting Ellie was clearly a big one, and Mazin admitted that he had a much more difficult time nailing down an actor for her than he did for Joel, telling SFX:

Ellie took longer because it’s a harder role to cast. We’re trying to cast a 14-year-old girl and acting is an incredibly difficult thing to do, right? It’s an easy thing to do terribly. It’s a hard thing to do okay. But it’s a really, really hard thing to do brilliantly. And children haven’t had that much life experience. It’s hard to find kids that can embody this.

Mazin added that Ellie needed to be "funny, tough, violent and protective of herself. She also needs to make us believe that she’s going to have this connection with Joel, so it took longer." He went onto say that he and his team saw over 100 people for the role before they came across Ramsey. Both Mazin and his co-creator, Neil Druckmann, seemed to take to Ramsey immediately, with Mazin adding, "I was panicked that [Druckmann] wouldn’t like it and I would have to live for the rest of my life knowing that we couldn’t have the best Ellie ever. But happily, he loved her. And we couldn’t have done better. She’s just the most remarkable performer."

A 19-year-old native of Nottingham, England, this is not Ramsey's first time working on a tent pole production. She first came to prominence for appearing as Lyanna Mormont in nine episodes of another HBO hit, Game of Thrones, and also contributes to animation, voicing the title character in the show Hilda and the Mountain King and in the upcoming Netflix film Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget. She was officially cast in The Last of Us in February 2021.

Beyond Ramsey and Pascal, the series will feature Gabriel Luna, Melanie Lynskey, Ashley Johnson, Anna Torv and Merle Dandridge. This isn't Mazin's first go-around putting together a rockstar cast, as he is also known for creating HBO's Emmy Award-winning miniseries Chernobyl. In addition to being the showrunner on The Last of Us, Mazin also served as co-writer and executive producer.

The Last of Us will premiere on HBO on Jan. 15, 2023.