[Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the seventh episode of The Last of Us, “Left Behind”.]The latest episode of The Last of Us, entitled “Left Behind,” might be the most reverent to the game so far, as this flashback to when Ellie (Bella Ramsey) was bitten while exploring an abandoned mall with her best friend Riley (Storm Reid) is almost a direct retelling of the events of the Left Behind DLC for the game. "Left Behind," which was written by Neil Druckmann, the co-creator of both the game and show, reveals the two best friends reckoning with where their friendship goes from here, as Riley has left the Boston quarantine zone in order to join the Fireflies, a rebellion group that has been causing havoc in the QZ. The hour-long episode is one of the most emotional of the series, taking us away from the Joel-Ellie dynamic, and showing us what may be the most important moment in Ellie’s life; not only because she learns she is immune to the infection, but also because she comes to embrace a part of herself that she was seemingly hiding from her best friend.

Collider’s Perri Nemiroff recently spoke with Storm Reid about “Left Behind,” her co-star Bella Ramsey, and when asked about having Ramsey as a scene partner, Reid said, “Yeah, she is brilliant,” and continued to say “I think it’s just innately in her to be wildly talented. And I am honored I got to share the screen with her. Completely honored.”

From there, the conversation got into major spoiler territory. Considering the similarity between The Last of Us: Left Behind video game and The Last of Us TV show, Reid was asked about the “two options” conversation in the episode, and taking the source material and making it her own. Reid replied:

“Yeah, I know that scene is something that people love, and that is heartbreaking, and that people talk about on Twitter all day, every day. So, of course, we wanted to serve justice to that scene, and didn’t want to alter it in any way. But it was emotional, and I think we had to respect each other and respect each other’s emotions, and listen to each other. I think that scene was big on listening. It was beautiful, it was heartbreaking, and that was one of the—even though it’s one of the last scenes of the episode—it was one of the last scenes that we filmed. So it was just really emotional. We were sad to leave each other. I was about to leave Canada, but it was a great experience to be able to share that moment with Bella.”

But the biggest question around Riley might be what would’ve happened if she and Ellie had been able to escape the mall together and continue their lives. When asked what would’ve happened if Riley hadn’t been bitten in the mall, Reid said:

“I think they would’ve been the best of friends, whatever their relationship would’ve morphed into—we don’t know—but I think Riley would’ve been by Ellie’s side, and would’ve protected her, and would’ve wanted to go on this journey to save each other. And I Hate that it ended. I hate that it ended so early.”

While Riley and Ellie never got to see where their story would’ve gone had they been together, the memory of Riley certainly never left Ellie. New episodes of The Last of Us premiere Sundays on HBO and HBO Max. Check out the interview with Reid in the player above.