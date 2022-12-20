We’re less than a month away from the release of HBO’s The Last of Us. As such, marketing has exploded with new images, posters, and trailers for the series which is based on the popular PlayStation franchise of the same name. Now the latest teaser for the series showcases the explosive terror that lies ahead for fan-favorite characters Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey).

The teaser will be very familiar for fans of the games as there are lines and shots ripped straight from the source material. Just like in the first game, Ellie was bitten by an infected, but is somehow immune to the virus. This is what sets off her and Joel's journey across the Clicker-infected countryside to find the Fireflies, a faction who can find a potential cure. However, as the trailer teases, that’s not going to be easy. We also get a lot more face time here with the franchise’s main zombie horde, Clickers. Simply put, they look just as gloriously horrifying as they do in the games. The perfectly eerie noise they make, even a decade later, still sends chills down the spines of gamers. However, they’re not the only threat as Joel informs us that, along with the infected and Clickers, raiders are going to be a problem as well.

The trailer also gives us a new look at Bill (Nick Offerman), Riley (Storm Reid), and Tess (Anna Torv). The latter of which shares a very emotional scene with Joel. Again, if you played the game, you know the heartbreaking moment that follows.

RELATED: New 'Last of Us' Image Teases Bella Ramsey and Anna Torv's Relationship

The Last of Us, when it was released in 2013, was hailed as one of the greatest achievements in gaming history. Particularly when it came to its brilliant storytelling. The story of Joel and Ellie is one of the richest narratives ever crafted. That’s why it’s important that this HBO adaptation delivers. Thankfully, from everything shown so far, this has the potential to be among the best video game adaptations. That all starts with Pascal and Ramsey who completely embody Joel and Ellie. Add in the shots and lines taken straight from the game, The Last of Us seems to be a gamer’s dream come true. It helps that the franchise’s co-creator Neil Druckmann also co-created this series with the extremely talented Craig Mazin of Chernobyl fame. All the pieces are coming together to make this an unforgettable adaptation and as this trailer reminds us, the show hasn’t left behind its endlessly scary horror roots.

The Last of Us premieres on HBO January 15, 2023, and will consist of nine episodes. While fans anxiously wait for the series’ debut, you can watch the new teaser down below.