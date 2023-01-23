This article contains spoilers for The Last of Us, Season 1 Episode 2, "Infected."

Since the release of its premiere episode, HBO’s The Last of Us has garnered enormous praise for the quality of the series adaptation of the video game of the same name. Fans of the games could see many relatable scenes like the prologue that included the tragic death of Sarah, Joel meeting Ellie, and others. In Episode 2, titled "Infected," the series continues to prove itself to be a worthy adaptation while also showing us yet another tragic death – albeit in slightly different circumstances – that those familiar with the games knew was coming.

In the latest episode, the trio of Joel (Pedro Pascal), Ellie (Bella Ramsey), and Tess (Anna Torv) having escaped the Boston QZ were headed for the rendezvous spot with the Fireflies as directed by Marlene (Merle Dandridge). Their journey is not straightforward as they encounter a pair of clickers on the way, the encounter sees Tess beaten and infected after which she sacrifices herself for her companions. In the game, Tess is killed by FEDRA soldiers at the State House, however, in the series, she meets her end in a fiery blast of her own making but not before one of the monsters chasing them extends its tendrils directly into her mouth, planting some kind of disturbing “kiss.” Show creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann explain why they deviated on this path.

“We were doing early research on how fungus appears in reality. I found this image that an artist had created of somebody that had become subsumed by fungus and in their mouth, there were mushrooms," Mazin told Variety regarding the kiss. He continued:

"We were already talking about tendrils coming out and we were asking these philosophical questions, 'Why are infected people violent? If the point is to spread the fungus, why do they need to be violent?' We landed on that they don't. They're violent because we resist, but what if you don't? What does it look like if you just stand perfectly still and let them do this to you?”

Mazin further explains how that scene comes to life and those most responsible for delivering that slightly chilling scene. "Then we landed on this nightmare fuel,” he adds. “It's disturbing and it's violative. I think it's very primal in the way it invades your own body. To use an overused word, it's triggering. It's [a] remarkable combination of Neil's direction, Anna Torv's acting when there isn't obviously anything there and our visual effects department doing this gorgeous work to make it all come together and feel real and terrible." On the same subject, Druckmann adds, "Because we're cruel to the characters we love so much, it felt like she knows she's done for, and then the lighter doesn't work, and we take her all the way to the edge of horror before we finally give her an out."

And you can watch the trailer for Season 1 Episode 3, "Long Long Time," down below: