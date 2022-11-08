'The Last of Us' is one of HBO's most anticipated upcoming projects: here's what you need to know.

Historically, video game adaptations haven’t always "wowed" film and television fans. That, of course, has changed in recent years with award-winning releases like Arcane. It’s a good time to be a video game fan, given the many adaptations set to release.

The Last of Us is perhaps the most anticipated project coming down the pipeline. Based on the award-winning video game series of action-adventure narrative games, an upcoming series will shed light on one of the best stories of our time. While you might not be familiar with the original games, here’s some essential knowledge that will get you ready for the upcoming HBO adaptation.

The Post-Apocalyptic Setting

The Last of Us takes place in a post-apocalyptic United States. The upcoming series will showcase various rundown locations throughout its run, from a derelict Boston, Pittsburgh, and Boulder to the woods of Wyoming and its hydroelectric dams.

Filming took place in Alberta, Canada, from July 2021 to June 2022. The Last of Us is said to have been the biggest TV production in Canadian history.

Who’s Who in ‘The Last of Us’

Joel Miller and Ellie Williams, the two playable leads of the video game series, were originally portrayed by Troy Baker and celebrated voice actor Ashley Johnson. In the upcoming series, Pedro Pascal will play the grizzled smuggler Joel, with fellow Game of Thrones star Bella Ramsey taking Ellie’s place in Johnson’s stead.

Fans who think they’ll miss the original leads can likely put their worry to rest. The OG stars from the original games are set to appear in the HBO series, though it’s unclear who they’ll portray when they pop up in the live-action show. The rest of the show’s impressive cast features a variety of talented actors, such as Nick Offerman, Gabriel Luna, and Anna Torv, to name a few.

The Story

Like its source material, The Last of Us series will follow the ruthless smuggler Joel, tasked with escorting the teenage Ellie through a post-apocalyptic United States.

The series promises to depict the birth of Joel and Ellie’s unlikely bond, with the show’s first season set to adapt the series’ inaugural game from 2013. A second season could adapt the darker, more heartbreaking second game, but as of now, there has been no word on any plans for future seasons.

Not Your Average Zombie Apocalypse

Humanity’s fall in The Last of Us can be traced back to a parasitic fungus, which transforms its hosts into monstrous creatures of unparalleled aggression. It’s a fictionalized mutation of the real-life Cordyceps fungus, which attacks and replaces the host’s brain tissue, effectively “taking over” the host’s mind.

In The Last of Us, the outbreak’s victims are often referred to as Infected or “Clickers,” thanks to the chilling vocalizations that signify their presence in the games.

HBO’s First Video-Game-Based Series

HBO is extremely capable of producing high-quality TV shows; they’ve released Euphoria, Chernobyl, The Sopranos, and House of the Dragon, to name a few. And yet, the upcoming adaptation of The Last of Us marks a major first in the network’s history, serving as the first video-game-based series that HBO has ever produced.

It stands to reason that they would turn to The Last of Us for their first outing in the video game space. The inaugural game in the award-winning series received great acclaim in 2013. It won numerous Game of the Year Awards and became one of the best-selling games of all time. Its 2020 sequel, The Last of Us Part II, was also released with similar success; it broke the record for most Game of the Year Awards and holds the record to this day.

The Music

The beloved score of the original games might yet live on in the show to come. The adaptation will feature music by renowned composer Gustavo Santaolalla, who scored the original video games starting with The Last of Us in 2013.

Santaolalla has also worked on a variety of other television shows and films. He composed the music for Brokeback Mountain and Making a Murderer, to name a few.

Who’s Involved

The Last of Us is led by writers Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann; the latter served as the writer and director of the original video games. It came as a huge relief to fans to see the original studio so heavily involved, as they have acknowledged that they endeavor to preserve key aspects of the story and its characters. Take Ellie’s sexuality, which Druckmann confirms will remain intact in the HBO show.

The series is a joint production by HBO, Sony Pictures Television and Naughty Dog, the latter of which was the development studio behind the original video games.

The Trailer

In September of 2022, HBO released the first teaser for their upcoming game adaptation. Set to the Hank Williams tune “Alone and Forsaken," the trailer gave audiences a harrowing first look at the bleak post-apocalypse of The Last of Us.

Among other things, fans were treated to a sneak peek of the live-action cast in action. Pascal’s Joel and Ramsey’s Ellie were an exciting sight to be sure, but fans got chills seeing the rest of the supporting cast bringing the world to life.

The Length

The story is set to unfold over nine episodes of an unspecified length. Knowing HBO, each chapter will likely go for at least fifty minutes to just over an hour.

The show has already proven to be one of the most expensive television productions of all time, so it makes sense that they’d want to take their time with a compelling, slow-burn tale.

With House of the Dragon fans waiting until 2024 to continue their story, HBO has ensured its audience won’t be without content in the coming year.

According to the network, The Last of Us premieres on January 15, 2023. The entire first season will be released and available to watch exclusively on HBO Max.

