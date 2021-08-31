Production on The Last Of Us has completed a short milestone, as the first episode for the HBO series has finished filming. The announcement was made by Kantemir Balagov, the director of the pilot, via his Instagram. The production of the series began this year in July and is planned to be completed before June 2022.

The director posted an image along with a message stating "My job here is done," which seemingly confirms that the episode is indeed wrapped. In his post, Balagov also thanked many of the game's cast and crew members involved. Balagov is directing the pilot episode, while the series is written by Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin. Druckmann is the writer and director of both the critically acclaimed The Last Of Us games. ​​

The Last Of Us is an adaptation of the first game in the series of the same name. The original game put players in the role of Joel, who was assigned to smuggle a girl named Ellie to a group called the Fireflies. Pedro Pascal will step into the role of Joel, while Bella Ramsey will play Ellie in the HBO series. Naughty Dog also recently shared some photos of the set being built in Calgary.

The Last Of Us is also set to be one of the most expensive shows ever made, with the series reported to be the largest television production in Canadian history with a budget of nearly $10 million per episode. The HBO series is also estimated to reach a total budget as high as $200 million. The Last Of Us currently has no release date on HBO, but the first season is planned for release in late 2022.

