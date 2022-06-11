The Last of Us has finished filming! The HBO series, which stars Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller and Bella Ramsey as Ellie Williams, is based on the video game of the same name that takes us into a post-apocalyptic landscape. Ellie and her ability to seemingly be immune to the bites of the "clickers" might be her and Joel's lone saving grace. The game is one that has taken the world by storm, and now prospect of the HBO series is keeping us all on the edge of our seats.

Craig Mazin, who is writing the series and is known for his work on the HBO series Chernobyl, took to Twitter to share a tweet announcing that the series had wrapped. Ramsey replied with a gif from the game that featured her character saying "Pffft, I'm not even tired!" Pascal also retweeted Mazin's tweet and further confirmed that Mazin was talking about the series. Now the question is: When will we get any sort of footage from the show to get us excited?

We have gotten two pictures from the HBO series. One that was the back of both Ramsey and Pascal staring out into a field that gave us such Ellie and Joel vibes that fans were so excited about it. Then, at Summer Game Fest 2022, we got another look into the show with Joel and Ellie hiding from a clicker in a room that actually showed Pascal and Ramsey's faces. There have been plenty of pixelized pictures out there that fans have been clinging to, but it is nice to actually get some new news about the series.

The plot of the game is simple: Joel finds out that Ellie was bitten by a clicker and is trying to get her to a group called the Fireflies to see if she can try to find a cure for what is going on. But the HBO series is going to be different from the game from what we know, so it is going to be fascinating to see just how much the two differ from one another.

The news brings us just that bit of hope that we might get some footage or more information soon because let's be honest, we're all really excited to see what The Last of Us brings.

The Last of Us is expected to release in 2023. Check out Mazin's tweet below: