Johan Renck has certainly had a fascinating career. The Swedish creative began in the music industry creating songs before directing music videos for artists like Madonna, Kylie Minogue, and Robbie Williams. However, despite his success, it is arguably his work in the television sphere that is his most celebrated. Not only do his IMDb credits include Breaking Bad and The Walking Dead for AMC, but his creation of the miniseries Chernobyl is hailed, rightfully, as one of the greatest TV shows of all time.

His latest film, Spaceman, may be receiving mixed reviews, but there are too many examples of great work to consider this a blotch on his reputation. Whilst the aforementioned shows are more well known, one can look to the miniseries The Last Panthers to understand Renck's directorial style, which would lead to so much success.

This 2015, six-piece series follows Milan (Goran Bogdan), one of the last remaining members of the Pink Panthers, as he attempts to sell stolen diamonds to get the money for his brother's heart operation. We follow Milan into a dark world of thieves, as well as see French detective Khalil (Tahar Ramin) struggle to balance justice and reality, and the corrupt capitalist economy as insurance worker Naomi (Samantha Morton) tries to find the stolen diamonds. Not only does The Last Panthers use the real-world Pink Panthers to great effect, but this series feels historical on a re-watch, with Johan Renck's cold and de-saturated world framing it all in a beautifully tragic way.

'The Last Panthers' Uses the Real Pink Panther Gang to Add Authenticity

Image via Prime Video

The Pink Panthers were a real gang of thieves known for pulling off some of the most daring and costly heists across Europe between 2003 and 2015, according to The Guardian. Rivaling the plots of sharp Hollywood thrillers with Interpol on their back, the series displays this organized crime gang, mostly made up of Eastern Europeans — particularly Serbians. By making Milan one of the last members who hasn't been arrested, there is instant respect from other gangsters who meet him. As a symbol of organized crime’s adaptability in the modern era, the show creates a compelling sense of authenticity that elevates its narrative stakes by anchoring The Last Panthers to the lore of this real-world network.

In a scene in the first episode, it is only by revealing his tiger tattoo, the mark of the Pink Panthers, that he can leave a gypsy village without being stripped naked. While this serves as a potent visual metaphor for his identity, the audience immediately understands the threat this man poses. To paraphrase the adage, one must beware of the old man in a world where people die young. Renck's decision to focus on Milan, who is a fictionalized member of the gang, adds layers of humanity and complexity to the series. Milan isn't merely a criminal, but a desperate man trying to save his brother and it's this duality that makes him sympathetic to the audience, even as his actions carry dangerous consequences.

'The Last Panthers' Feels Like a Time Capsule of a Previously Interconnected World

Image by AMC, Prime Video

Like nearly all of Johan Renck's work, The Last Panthers is Euro-centric, and having it set across Europe in 2015, highlighting the EU's influence, makes the series feel like we truly are looking at a bygone era. Gone are the days of strong Anglo-European relations due to Brexit, where EU investors would meet in London to discuss the future we all share. Similarly, in the finale, we see Zlatko (Igor Benčina), the series' antagonist, wanting to look like former Prime Minister David Cameron, before being told he looks ridiculous because of it. It's a moment that feels absurd yet poignant as it highlights a European desire for integration and acceptance, even as fractures are beginning to form. This small detail, which aligns itself with Brexit's impending impact, adds depth and situates The Last Panthers firmly within its historical context.

Renck’s direction here is sharp in capturing this cultural and political crossroads as he works to critique globalization’s darker side and the facilitation of crime that fosters unity. The twisted challenges faced by law enforcement in tracking stolen diamonds across multiple jurisdictions mirror the complexities of modern geopolitics and this is where Renck excels, as he is constantly weaving personal, political, and societal threads into the series that feels both epic and theatrical. Similarly to Chernobyl, Renck includes these little details that give us the context of the world we are watching, and in The Last Panthers, it makes the job of law enforcement far more complex when working across agencies and borders.

Johan Renck's Cold World Is Shown in Dialogue and Cinematography

What one will notice from the very first moment of watching The Last Panthers is the de-saturated world Renck presents to the audience. Whether it is Belgrade, Marseilles, or London, pale colors rule the cinematography, showing us the nuanced and complex world our characters inhabit, where interests and cultures conflict and align in ways you wouldn't expect. This is where John Hurt's performance as Tom, Naomi's boss, shines through, as his interactions with different parties are fascinatingly blunt and yet entertaining. In one scene, he speaks to Zlatko about how, "Now we're all barbarians" as he laments the ways the world has become so fearful of each other, to which the Serbian merely tells him that "you people talk too much." It's a great moment that perfectly summarizes the way a Serbian and Brit could differ in their approach to the world.

Overall, if you are a fan of Renck's work, then The Last Panthers is certainly something you need to check out. His style of directing is all over this work, from the framing to dialogue, as well as how the world truly feels like an accurate representation of a time we all lived through and have passed. Additionally, the use of the Pink Panthers is a rather brilliant idea as it does so much to tell us about the characters without having to explain too much. It would be wrong to say it is as good as Renck's work on Breaking Bad or Chernobyl, but The Last Panthers is still a thoroughly entertaining watch.

The Last Panthers is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

Watch on Prime Video