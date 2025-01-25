90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 is here and the majority of the cast seem uninterested in taking the series seriously. 90 Day: The Last Resort is the most recent spin-off of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. In this series, past 90 Day Fiancé alums attend a couples resort with the intention of improving their relationships. Season 1 highlighted several tumultuous couples, including Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods and Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi. From what I can tell, for the most part, the series' couples seemed to do well and decided to recommit by the end of the series. However, this time around, the couples don't seem to be on the same page.

As more episodes are released, it seems like these couples are far more after their individual gains than they care about improving their relationships. Overall, it seems like they don't have the same investments as the previous season, and it's likely some of the stars will end up on the 90 Day: The Single Life spin-off. Clearly, TLC needs to find outlandish extroverts on The Single Life, so what better place to audition them than on The Last Resort? You have a cast of entertaining, soon-to-be singletons who will be available by the end of the series. Now call me cynical, but could the producers of 90 Day: The Last Resort be hoping, if not encouraging conflicts between the couples, so guaranteeing the stars will move onto The Single Life? And being the cynic that I am, could the couples also realize this and are playing up to the cameras for a spot on the series?

Many '90 Day: The Last Resort' Couples Are Only Looking Out for Themselves