Pierce Brosnan is a stowaway in Collider's exclusive sneak peek of the actor’s upcoming film, The Last Rifleman. Tossing on some aging prosthetics, The Matador star appears in the Terry Loane-helmed production as Artie Crawfod, a WWII veteran who is spending his twilight years as a resident at a care home in Northern Ireland. Reeling from the very recent loss of his wife, Artie is itching to break away from the everyday humdrum that has become his regular routine. With the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings on the horizon, Artie spots an opportunity to relive some of his most memorable days and makes a break for it, traveling to France to salute his fallen friends one last time. Based on a true story, The Last Rifleman promises plenty of heartfelt moments mixed with light-hearted comedy and a side helping of drama.

In our exclusive sneak peek, audiences will see the moment that Artie flies from the coop, hiding out in a laundry van that has just dropped off a large load of linens to the personal care home. Catching the driver by surprise, Artie isn’t what he expects to see when he slides the doors open at his destination. Bribing the delivery man to not tell anyone about his whereabouts, Artie whips out a thick wad of cash, pays the man, and gleefully goes on his way to the nearest train station — officially embarking on his greatest mission yet.

Joining Brosnan in his latest role is a lineup that includes the likes of Clémence Poésy (The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon), Jürgen Prochnow (Beverly Hills Cop II), John Amos (Coming to America), Desmond Eastwood (In the Land of Saints and Sinners), Claire Rafferty (Derry Girls), Ian McElhinney (Game of Thrones) and Samuel Bottomley (How to Have Sex).

Who’s Behind ‘The Last Rifleman’?

The Last Rifleman is the latest to come from filmmaker Loane, who previously stood behind the made-for-TV movie Agatha and the Truth of Murder, as well as shows including Millie Inbetween and 6Degrees. As a writer, action fans will likely recognize Loane’s name from his work behind Robert Lorenz’s Liam Neeson-led action thriller, In the Land of Saints and Sinners, which Loane penned. Passing the writing credits to another creative for The Last Rifleman, the film’s screenplay was written by Kevin Fitzpatrick. Beyond his work as a WWII veteran longing to pay his respects, Brosnan will soon be seen in a handful of projects, including Steven Soderbergh’s spy thriller Black Bag and Chris Columbus’s crime comedy, The Thursday Murder Club.

Check out the exclusive sneak peek of The Last Rifleman above and see it in theaters, on digital, or on demand on November 8.

