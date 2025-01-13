The Last Samurai is riding to a new streaming home. The 2003 historical drama, which stars Tom Cruise as an American soldier who allies himself with an endangered Samurai village, is now streaming on Prime Video.

The movie is very loosely based on actual events; while Cruise's character is fictional, he combines attributes of Eugene Collache and Jules Brunet, two French artillery officers who fought alongside the Tokugawa Shogunate against the Meiji Emperor. Despite what the film's posters might have one believe, Cruise's character is not the titular last samurai, which was roundly mocked upon its release.

The film was written by John Logan (Gladiator, Skyfall), and produced by Vincent Ward (What Dreams May Come), who attempted to get it made for several years before finding a suitable director. Ward approached Francis Ford Coppola and Peter Weir, but it was ultimately directed by Edward Zwick, who previously tackled epics of American history in Glory and Legends of the Fall.

What Is 'The Last Samurai' About?

Cruise stars as Captain Nathan Algren, a war-weary veteran soldier whose former commanding officer, Colonel Bagley (Tony Goldwyn), recruits him to train Japanese soldiers in 1876; needing the money, he agrees. The soldiers he trains work for industrialist and politician Matsue Omura (Masato Harada), and are intended to put down a samurai-led rebellion that opposes the modernization of Japan. Sent into battle prematurely, the samurai massacre Algren's poorly-equipped troops, and Algren is wounded, taken captive, and brought to their village. There, he meets the samurai's leader, Lord Moritsugu Katsumoto (Ken Watanabe).

As Algren recovers from his wounds, he learns the ways of Katsumoto's people, and comes to side with them against Bagley and Omura's forces. He also finds romance with Taka Katsumoto (Koyuki), whose husband he slew in battle. In the end, as the forces of modernity bring industrial weapons of war to bear against their village, the last samurai ride one more time...

'The Last Samurai' Was a Financial Success