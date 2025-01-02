Tom Cruise is no stranger to box office hits and iconic roles, but one of his most ambitious projects, The Last Samurai, is making its way back into the spotlight. The 2003 historical epic, which boasts a 66% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes and a much stronger 83% audience score, is now available to stream on Prime Video as of today. Directed by Edward Zwick (Glory, Blood Diamond), The Last Samurai stars Cruise as Nathan Algren, a disillusioned American Civil War captain hired by the Japanese government to help modernise its army during the 1870s Meiji Restoration.

But when he is captured by a group of samurai rebels led by Katsumoto (Ken Watanabe, in an Oscar-nominated performance), Algren begins to question his loyalties, and soon, immersed in the world of the samurai, he finds himself conflicted between the traditional culture that he cannot help but admire, or the Japan which he has been sent to aid. The Last Samurai was a commercial success upon release, grossing $456 million worldwide against its $140 million budget. It also received four Academy Award nominations, including nods for Best Supporting Actor and Best Costume Design, though it went home empty-handed.

Why Did Tom Cruise Make 'The Last Samurai'?

Image via Warner Bros.

The movie is clearly an important one to Cruise, who took the values of the samurai to heart, and expanded on his love and respect for the Japanese people, as he explained in an interview with Blackfilm when it was released back in 2003.

When I go to Japan, it’s so different. I am absolutely fascinated and in awe of the culture. I find it aesthetic and the people are fascinating. I wanted to know more about the people and how they lived, how they got to where they are today. When you study the sword; that is the greatest sword ever made in the history of this world. It is both a powerful weapon and it is also aesthetically superb. It is an amazing culture and I have always been fascinated by it. One of the amazing things as an actor is that I get to travel to these places and I get to learn about the people. That is the most enjoyable thing to me. You find a common ground, even though the language is different. It really gives you a sense that we are all together in this and that we need to help each other out. Those values are very important to me. I think that they are very important to have in life. The Samurai were the artists of their time. They were educated. They were educated to be leaders and to lead and to help people. Helping someone is the most gratifying thing in the world.

The Last Samurai is streaming on Prime Video now.