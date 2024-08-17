The Big Picture Late-night TV of the past had cultural significance, with hosts like Johnny Carson holding enormous influence.

The Late Shift depicts the intense rivalry between Jay Leno and David Letterman in the 1990s at NBC.

Despite its flaws, The Late Shift offers a glimpse into a time when late-night talk shows were essential media sources.

Today, late-night talk shows are practically indistinguishable from the glutton of content that spreads on social media, but during its heyday, it was a cultural touchstone. People didn't just consume isolated clips of a host's monologue or interview with a celebrity, they finished their nights watching them live. The host of The Tonight Show on NBC, the most watched and acclaimed late-night show in history, carried the influence of a President, at least that's what it felt like when it was time to decide who would replace the King of Late Night, Johnny Carson, in the early 1990s. The palace intrigue of the late-night war at NBC between Jay Leno and David Letterman ascending to Carson's throne served as the basis for the 1996 HBO TV movie, The Late Shift, less of a narrative film and more of a print-to-screen retelling of a wild era of network television.

The Late Shift A dramatization of the rivalry between David Letterman and Jay Leno over which of them would succeed Johnny Carson as the host of "The Tonight Show". Run Time 95 minutes Director Betty Thomas Release Date February 24, 1996 Actors Kathy Bates, John Michael Higgins, Daniel Roebuck, Bob Balaban, Ed Begley, Jr. Treat Williams

'Saturday Night' and 'The Late Shift' Both Capture the Behind-the-Scenes Drama of Iconic NBC Shows

Films about the behind-the-scenes drama of a television show or movie seem like a niche subject on paper, but the anticipation and fanfare surrounding the trailer for Saturday Night suggests that there will always be a market for this genre. The new film by Jason Reitman depicts the chaos unfolding on the set of Saturday Night Live before the premiere of its episode in 1975. The reception of the trailer was mixed, with much of the divisiveness stemming from questionable casting decisions and the necessity of a narrative feature about a well-documented cultural event. Either way, Saturday Night is heading to theaters in October 2024 with buzz. In many cases, the drama behind the curtain is more interesting than the product put on the stage. SNL, or any adjacent network show, doesn't have nearly the cultural grip that it once had on society, but the cutthroat politics and reality television quality surrounding the drama between talent and executives provide scintillating gossip. These docu-dramadies are loose cousins of traditional IP franchise entertainment, as they are easily marketable due to the name recognition of characters like John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, Chevy Chase, and Gilda Radner.

The Late Shift features portrayals of two comedic icons of the 20th century: David Letterman (John Michael Higgins) and Jay Leno (Daniel Roebuck). The film by Betty Thomas, who later directed the story of Howard Stern's unorthodox rise to superstardom in Private Parts, follows NBC's hectic scramble to replace Johnny Carson with his recurring guest host, Leno, as Late Show host Letterman lurks in the shadows to undermine their plan. This late-night war was ignited by Letterman's effort to negotiate out of his contract with NBC to host his own talk show on the network's competition, CBS. Further complications arise when Leno's manager, Helen Kushnick (Kathy Bates), enters a chess match with both networks to capitalize on her client's high demand from bidding parties. Presiding over all the drama is NBC's President, Warren Littlefield (Bob Balaban). Coincidentally, Balaban's character in Season 4 of Seinfeld, NBC President Russell Dalrymple, who oversees Jerry and George's failed sitcom, was based on Littlefield.

'The Late Shift' is a Docu-Dramedy With Limited Artistic Ambition

The Late Shift, based on the book of the same name by Bill Carter, is a docu-drama to the bone. It recalls the story from point A to point B and shows no interest in subverting narrative tendencies. The straightforward approach to the narrative may force viewers to consider the validity of the film's existence as a narrative feature rather than a documentary. Despite the high stakes of the story, the movie maintains a low-key tone and stripped-down formalist approach that is made to be watched at home. With Private Parts, Thomas channeled Stern's iconoclastic persona on the radio by experimenting with narration, nonlinear storytelling, and fourth-wall breaks. For better or worse, The Late Shift is directed on autopilot, as its primary concern is running through the Wikipedia synopsis of the Leno-Letterman feud before Wikipedia existed.

Artistic expectations are tempered when analyzing a TV movie. They exist to be a light watch for viewers with a passion for a respective topic, but The Late Shift is perhaps too low energy for its own good. For as cliché as it might seem on paper, the trailer for the upcoming Saturday Night emphasizes the turmoil caused by drug use and unfettered creative mania inside the offices of NBC in 1975. The two competing hosts express grief and frustration, particularly the neurotic Letterman, and Kushnick often gets animated with network executives, but these hostile feelings are presented in a perfunctory manner. The Late Shift proved that, if you strip out the rage, aggression, and pugnacity of Network, you're left with a tepid film about executives discussing business deals. The movie feels like it's in a hurry to get to the epilogue that reveals Leno and Letterman's fate without diving into their humanity.

'The Late Shift' Represents a Period When Late-Night Television Meant Everything

In addition to the performances of the various NBC suits indulging in the stereotypes of business executives as corporate shills, John Michael Higgins and Daniel Roebuck are resigned to sheer impersonation work. Higgins captures the essence of Letterman's punk-rock rebellion as a late-night host, as well as his nervy sardonic wit that he brought to television for over 30 years. However, the performance repeats the same notes throughout the runtime, preventing any discernible character growth. In defense of Roebuck, Jay Leno's distinct voice and delivery make him ripe for impersonation. Still, the performance is inextricable from the vast industry of Leno impressions in pop culture and everyday life. These performances demonstrate their respective comic's personality, but they're not deployed to enhance the film's comedic sensibilities. While the movie is sold on the dramatization of Leno and Letterman, it is far more concerned with the backdoor politics and business scheming over the phone inside NBC's offices, which prevents the audience from getting an intimate look at these larger-than-life figures.

Despite its glaring shortcomings, The Late Shift remains a fascinating insight into a bygone era where late-night talk shows were glamorous media outlets and not a relic of the past like they are today. In 1993, sitting on the throne of The Tonight Show made you one of the most popular and recognizable people in America, and your monologue and celebrity interviews were appointment viewings. Not only is the show buzzworthy, but the behind-the-scenes drama reported in trade publications garners mainstream appeal, and the quick turnaround of this film's release is a product of America's fascination with Leno vs. Letterman. Even for viewers oblivious to the outcome of the late-night war, the movie indicates early on that Leno will become Carson's replacement, and no matter where his destiny takes him, Letterman is guaranteed to have a viable talk show, yet the viewer is still meant to care about their standing with the higher-ups at NBC.

Because of the cultural fascination with media gossip and celebrity drama, there will always be an appetite for stories about the behind-the-scenes machinations of TV shows like Saturday Night Live and The Tonight Show. As uninspired as The Late Shift can be, it is still serviceable entertainment that reminds older viewers of the madness surrounding Leno vs. Letterman and gives a basic outline to younger viewers of just how much we cared about the late-night wars.

