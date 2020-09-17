‘The Last Shift’ Trailer Finds Richard Jenkins Serving Fast Food and Pearls of Wisdom

Sony has released a trailer for Andrew Cohn‘s indie comedy The Last Shift, which I regrettably missed at Sundance, though I’ve only heard good things about the film.

Two-time Oscar nominee Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water) stars as Stanley, an aging fast-food worker who plans to call it quits after 38 years on the graveyard shift at Oscar’s Chicken and Fish. His last weekend takes a turn while training his replacement, Jevon (Shane Paul McGhie), a talented young writer whose provocative politics keep landing him in trouble. Stanley, a high school dropout who has watched life pass by his drive-thru window, proudly details the nuances of the job, while Jevon, a columnist who’s too smart to be flipping patties, contends that their labor is being exploited.

Though they share little in common, circumstance brings the two men together, and a flicker of camaraderie sparks during the long overnight hours in a quiet kitchen, where Cohn examines racial and generational differences between Americans. The director’s background is in documentary filmmaking and it serves him well here, as evidenced by the naturalism on display in this trailer.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Birgundi Baker, Allison Tolman and Ed O’Neill co-star in the film, which was produced by Albert Berger, Ron Yerxa, Sam Bisbee, Alex Lipschultz and Bert Kern.

Sony will release The Last Shift in theaters on Sept. 25, and those who have already made the pilgrimage to their local multiplex to see Tenet and remain eager to return may be left with very few choices this fall now that Wonder Woman 1984 has moved to Christmas Day. It’s possible that The Last Shift will benefit from the lack of competition… or it may suffer, because older audiences who may appreciate this story are being much more cautious and careful about returning to theaters. Watch the trailer below and make up your own mind, and then click here for my interview with Cohn and his cast from Sundance.