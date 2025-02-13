Whenever we sit down to watch a movie, one of the things we want most is to connect with the characters. In The Last Showgirl, audiences were blown away by Pamela Anderson's (Baywatch) moving performance as a 57-year-old showgirl from the Las Vegas Strip whose life is turned upside down when she finds out that the casino resort she has been working on for three decades will close down in just two weeks. The movie has received high praise since its release, and now you will be able to check it out at your home when it comes to Digital on February 18.

The Last Showgirl has become one of those movies that surprised audiences, and its box office performance has been reflecting that: the movie just recently crossed the $4 million mark domestically – which might not seem much, but it's a lot when you consider that the project was made on a minuscule $2 million budget. One of the biggest surprises was Anderson's performance, which has been dubbed a "tour de force."

The only sad news is that after starting to build momentum during the awards season – the movie was nominated at the Golden Globes, the Critics' Choice Awards, and the BAFTAs – The Last Showgirl ended up joining the sad list of the Oscars snubs. However, the movie still retains an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score: it landed at an 83% rating, which at the very least suggests you should be curious to find out if what critics are saying about Anderson's performance is true.

'The Last Showgirl' Is a Coppola Movie

Image via Roadside Attractions

The Last Showgirl is directed by Gia Coppola (The Seven Faces of Jane), and the screenplay is written by Kate Gersten (The Good Place), who adapted the story from her own play Body of Work and based both stories on her own experience of witnessing the end of the legacy Jubilee! Show in 2016. The star-studded cast also features Jamie Lee Curtis (The Bear), Dave Bautista (Dune: Part 2), Kiernan Shipka (Red One), Billie Lourd (American Horror Story), and Brenda Song (Running Point).

Collider's 8/10 review of The Last Showgirl by Shaina Weatherhead called the movie "a loving portrait of a complicated woman" and praised Coppola's directing style:

"Much like her lead character, Gia Coppola’s direction is warm and dynamic. Shelley seldom stops moving and neither does the camera, darting around lively conversations and making us feel like a part of this group of exciting women. However, Coppola likewise embraces moments of stillness, using contrast wisely in moments where Shelley takes a pause and is forced to sit with harsh truths. The Last Showgirl is imbued with rich colors and has a hazy, dreamlike quality, evoking the feelings of nostalgia that Shelley is clinging to for the entire movie."

The Last Showgirl arrives on Digital on February 18 and On Demand on March 4. You can check out the trailer below: