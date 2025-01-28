The year 2024 was an eventful one for the Coppola family. While the patriarch, Francis Ford Coppola, spent millions of his personal money on his passion-project Megalopolis, his nephews, Jason Schwartzman and Nicolas Cage, delivered memorable supporting performances in the films Queer and Longlegs. But that's not all; Gia Coppola, the only daughter of the late Gian-Carlo Coppola, released her third feature film, The Last Showgirl, to considerable acclaim. This weekend, the drama passed a new domestic box office milestone, even as its star, Pamela Anderson, was overlooked by the Academy.

Anderson was considered a top contender for a Best Actress nod, but didn't make the cut. The five nominees in the category were Karla Sofía Gascón, Demi Moore, Mikey Madison, Fernanda Torres and Cynthia Erivo. But Coppola, Anderson, and everybody who worked on The Last Showgirl has reason to celebrate. The movie has now hit the $4 million mark domestically, against a reported budget of around $2 million. The Last Showgirl follows a middle-aged Las Vegas showgirl who faces an uncertain future when her company faces closure.

The movie premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival to generally positive reviews, and received two nominations at the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Jamie Lee Curtis earned a Supporting Actress nomination at the BAFTAs. The Last Showgirl holds a "fresh" 82% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, with the consensus reading, "A wistful showcase for Pamela Anderson in a refreshingly dramatic role, The Last Showgirl pays homage to the working class of Las Vegas with a superb collection of performances." In her review, Collider's Shaina Weatherhead wrote that Anderson "gives a tour de force performance" in the titular role.

Anderson Went on the Campaign Trail, But it Didn't Work Out