The Last Showgirl is an intimate look into Pamela Anderson’s Shelly, a Las Vegas showgirl who desperately clings to a career that is pulling away from her. Directed by Gia Coppola and written by Kate Gertsen, it's a bittersweet film that explores motherhood, ageism, and sexism, with supporting roles by Jamie Lee Curtis and Dave Bautista that further humanize the story of facing an uncertain future. The final minutes might leave some viewers unsatisfied, but an ending with no loose ends wouldn't stay true to what came before.

'The Last Showgirl' Shines a Spotlight on Shelly’s Messy Life

Shelly Gardner is an older Las Vegas showgirl, who learns the revue she has spent three decades with, Le Razzle Dazzle, is closing due to poor ticket sales. During her final two weeks, the past and present collide. Her estranged daughter Hannah (Billie Lourd) resurfaces, worrying that her aspiration to go into photography isn’t a safe financial one as her college graduation looms. Shelly's advice to follow through with a creative career only frustrates Hannah. These feelings get worse after Hannah finally attends one of Shelly’s performances and believes the semi-nude dancers and a nearly empty audience prove that her mother picked a lackluster career over raising a daughter. The attempts to reconnect with Hannah then strain the mother-daughter relationship with the fellow showgirls that look up to her, Mary-Anne (Brenda Song), and especially Jodie (Kiernan Shipka).

A heartbreaking scene has a tear-stained Jodie arrive unannounced at Shelly’s house. The young woman hopes to find support that her own family hasn’t given her, viewing Shelly as a surrogate mother, but Shelly denies her entry. This comes after a fight with Hannah and in the middle of Shelly trying to practice a dance for an upcoming audition. Even if it does seem cruel, Shelly distancing herself from Jodie is understandable. All of this messiness makes Pamela Anderson’s performance captivating to watch. The Last Showgirl never judges Shelly, and Coppola and Gertsen never forget to treat Shelly's passion for being a Las Vegas showgirl with tremendous dignity. Then another conflict arises with Eddie (Bautista), the producer of Le Razzle Dazzle, who is revealed to be Hannah’s biological father, something that only Shelly knows.

Shelly Finds Support and Criticism as 'Le Razzle Dazzle' Nears the End