[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for The Last Showgirl.]

Summary Co-stars Pamela Anderson and Jamie Lee Curtis were drawn to 'The Last Showgirl's portrayal of women's complexities and human experiences.

The movie explores themes of resilience, family dynamics, and new beginnings amidst personal and professional changes.

The actresses formed a strong connection on set, portraying deep emotions and relatable experiences in their characters.

From director Gia Coppola and written by Kate Gersten, the drama The Last Showgirl tells the story of a glamorous showgirl who suddenly finds herself swept off the stage as the curtain closes after a 30-year run. Shelly (Pamela Anderson) is something of a mother figure for the younger girls in the show that she’s dedicated so much of her life to, while at the same time not really being around for her own daughter (Billie Lourd). But when the show ends and the connection they all share gets severed, they’re left to figure out what comes next.

During this interview with Collider, co-stars Anderson and Jamie Lee Curtis, who plays Shelly’s best friend Annette, herself a beverage entertainer, talked about why they both had to be a part of this project, the film’s beautifully drawn portraits of women, how they feel about each other, that memorable moment between Shelly and her daughter, and how Annette’s casino dance came about.

Pamela Anderson Had Never Been Offered a Project Like 'The Last Showgirl' Before

Image via Roadside Attractions

Collider: There’s something so beautifully human about this film and the story of these women. Pamela, you’ve said that when you read the script, you knew you had to do it and that you were the only one to do it. Was there ever a moment that you doubted that or lost that confidence, or are you someone who is all in once you’ve decided to do something?

PAMELA ANDERSON: I was all in and knew I had to do it. It felt like life or death. It just ticked all the boxes for me and made me feel alive. I felt such relief when I read it. My heart started beating fast and I thought, “Oh, this is what that feeling is, when you read a project and you have to do it.” I’ve never read a script like this before. I’ve never been offered anything like it. So, I was all in, times a thousand, times a million.

Related 'The Last Showgirl' Review: Pamela Anderson Dazzles and Devastates in Stunning Drama Gia Coppola’s latest directorial endeavor is a loving ode to the dreams we leave behind, and the ones we can’t let go.

Jamie, you’ve said that you wanted to do this because Pamela Anderson was the one that was going to be playing Shelly. When it comes to doing a project, there’s the idea of what it’ll be going into it, there’s the experience of making it, and then there’s how you feel once it’s done. So, how did the experience of working with Pamela Anderson compare to what you hoped it would be?

JAMIE LEE CURTIS: I’ve known Gia Coppola since she was a young girl. She sent me a script and said, “I’m making a movie with Pamela Anderson. It’s called The Last Showgirl. I’d like you to play Annette, her best friend.” And I said yes to Gia right then because I knew right away what it was going to be. And then, I read it, and it’s based on a play by Kate Gersten. As [Pam] said, there are very few movies that really highlight all the areas of womanhood. All the portraits of women in this movie are beautifully drawn and beautifully executed.

My favorite scene in the movie is when Kiernan [Shipka] goes to [Pamela’s] door and finds out the show is gonna close and what is she gonna do? We all know her. She’s a Mormon girl who left the Mormon church, left her family, came to Vegas, and now she has nothing. She has no family and she misunderstood that Pam is the mother figure and that this group of dancers is her family, but they’re not. Everybody is gonna go their own way. That was heartbreaking to me. So, I knew Annette. I knew that she was a hustler. I knew her in a second. I knew what she looked like. I knew what her skin looked like. I just love that the movie portraits all these women so beautifully, led by a single mother trying to do art and live a life.

Pamela Anderson and Jamie Lee Curtis Loved Each Other and Working Together on 'The Last Showgirl'