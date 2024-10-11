After an acclaimed debut at last month's Toronto International Film Festival, we finally know when The Last Showgirl will premiere in theaters. The new Pamela Anderson film will be released nationwide by Roadside Attractions on January 10, 2025. Deadline reports that the film will also be screened in Los Angeles on December 13.

The December LA screenings will allow the film to qualify for next year's awards ceremonies, including the 2025 Oscars; a nomination for Anderson's performance, which has been hailed as the best of her career, is entirely within the realm of possibility. In her review of the film, Collider's Shaina Weatherhead called Anderson's turn as aging showgirl Shelley a "tour de force". So far, January's release calendar is looking light. January 10 is slated as the release date for the Jack Quaid/Sophie Thatcher thriller Companion, and the crime drama sequel Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, with Gerard Butler and O'Shea Jackson, Jr. It will also have to compete with holiday leftovers from late December, including Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, the Nicole Kidman erotic thriller Babygirl, and the Robert Eggers creature feature Nosferatu.

What Is 'The Last Showgirl' About?

Image by Photagonist at TIFF

Anderson stars as Shelley, a glamorous Las Vegas showgirl who unexpectedly finds herself out of a job when her revue is shut down. At loose ends, she tries to reconnect and make amends with a daughter (Billie Lourd) who she barely knows, as she faces an uncertain future. The film also stars Jamie Lee Curtis as Shelley's best friend, a brassy cocktail waitress; Dave Bautista as the floor manager of her show; Kiernan Shipka and Brenda Song as her fellow showgirls; and Jason Schwartzman as an unsympathetic director Shelley auditions for. In an interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Anderson discussed her reaction to reading the script: "...I was like, 'Oh god, this is that thing. This is that thing when people read a script and they really realize they're the only ones that can do it. They have to do it. It's life and death.' And I felt that way, and I get chills even thinking about it. I knew I had to do it."

The Last Showgirl is directed by Gia Coppola (Palo Alto), and written by Kate Gersten (The Good Place). It was produced by Robert Schwartzman and Natalie Farrey, and executive produced by Nick Darmestaedter, Gersten, Brandon Thomas Lee, Michael Clofine for DI Entertainment, Jessamine Burgum and Kara Durrett for Pinky Promise, Alex Orlovsky, Duncan Montgomery and Jack Selby for High Frequency. Dani Koenigsberg serves as co-producer. It features “Beautiful That Way”, an original song sung and co-written by Miley Cyrus.

The Last Showgirl will be released in Los Angeles on December 13, 2024, and will then be released nationwide on January 10, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.