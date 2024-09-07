The Coppola name is one that undeniably stands out in the film world, and it’s a hard-earned pedigree that cannot be ignored when plastered on a poster or marquee. With The Last Showgirl, Gia Coppola proves, once again, that this reputation is well-deserved, taking a beautiful script by Kate Gersten and crafting a loving portrait of a complicated woman forced to face demons past and present when her career — and life — are suddenly turned upside down. Complete with Gia Coppola’s artful eye and remarkable performances by Pamela Anderson and Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl is a testament to sticking to your convictions and honoring your passions, even when the world tells you that your dreams aren't worth following.

What Is ‘The Last Showgirl’ About?

The Last Showgirl follows Pamela Anderson’s Shelley as she clings to a livelihood that’s been her safe space for decades. A Vegas showgirl whose life is defined by her career, Shelley is devastated to learn that her long-running show, Le Razzle Dazzle, is shutting down in favor of a new act, and her tenure on the stage is coming to an end. With her future uncertain, Shelley is forced to confront the life she left behind in pursuit of stardom, including a failed marriage and a betrayed daughter (Billie Lourd).

Watching how her outspoken friend Annette (Jamie Lee Curtis) struggles to make ends meet following her departure from the showgirl business and unable to understand why her fellow dancers’ (Brenda Song and Kiernan Shipka) worlds aren’t crumbling like hers is, Shelley grapples with her changing identity and holds tight to her glory days in any way she can.

While Pamela Anderson Steals the Show, 'The Last Showgirl' Boasts a Powerhouse Ensemble

In the titular role, Pamela Anderson gives a tour de force performance as The Last Showgirl. Even when she’s not onstage, Shelley shines, with traces of glitter catching light on her cheeks and a childlike whimsy coursing through her. She’s the wholly lovable, if stubborn and frustrating lens through which we’re told this story, and Anderson pours her heart into this multi-faceted character. Along with her buoyant highs, she plays Shelley’s lows with heart-wrenching conviction, drowning out soft-spoken sweetness with guttural rage.

Jamie Lee Curtis’s talents are likewise on full display in The Last Showgirl, proving once again that there’s no role she can’t embody with full commitment and empathy. Donning a deep spray tan and brassy wig, Curtis transforms seamlessly into Annette, a showgirl turned cocktail waitress whose turn of bad luck leaves her painfully aware of what the future could hold for her beloved friend. The enviable sisterhood is rounded out by Brenda Song and Kiernan Shipka, who respectively portray a frank realist and a wide-eyed optimist, both hardened and softened by their quasi-maternal relationships with Shelley. Dave Bautista’s Eddy is a pillar of stability, and in a subtle but vital role, the actor continues the cast's impressive streak of painting these characters with deep earnestness and individuality. Nonetheless, Bautista's role, while largely sympathetic, also further proves the film's idea that expectations placed on women — both in the entertainment world and elsewhere — are always in conflict, and more often than not, judged by even the most well-meaning men.

Gia Coppola’s Artistic Vision Imbues 'The Last Showgirl' With Distinct Style and Heart

Much like her lead character, Gia Coppola’s direction is warm and dynamic. Shelley seldom stops moving and neither does the camera, darting around lively conversations and making us feel like a part of this group of exciting women. However, Coppola likewise embraces moments of stillness, using contrast wisely in moments where Shelley takes a pause and is forced to sit with harsh truths. The Last Showgirl is imbued with rich colors and has a hazy, dreamlike quality, evoking the feelings of nostalgia that Shelley is clinging to for the entire movie. While other characters may view the act as simple and lewd, we’re only shown Le Razzle Dazzle as Shelley sees it: a decadent world full of lush fabrics, dazzling gemstones, and adoring spotlights. Just as Shelley views her life as a performer through rose-colored glasses, she tries to do the same with her personal life, but Coppola doesn't shy away from exploring Shelley's turmoil as she tries to justify her past mistakes while also realizing the consequences that continue to permeate her life.

The Last Showgirl ends before we can see what becomes of its characters, which only solidifies the point of the story. While it’s tempting to want to know what happens to these women after the curtain closes on Le Razzle Dazzle, it’s right that we don’t, because Shelley doesn’t either. As we watch her shine in her final performance, dripping with rhinestones and beaming with pride, it's evident that at that moment, nothing else matters, and we're left with Shelley in her infinite joy. With stunning performances, perfect needle drops, and thoughtful, loving direction, The Last Showgirl is a stylish, emotional, and visually striking work, and a worthy exploration of its impossible protagonist.

REVIEW The Last Showgirl 8 10 Gia Coppola's directorial style is distinct and powerful, telling a moving story about the cost of chasing dreams, and the friends who carry us through. Pros Pamela Anderson embodies Shelley flawlessly, playing her great highs and lows with ease.

Coppola's dynamic direction sweeps us up in the action and connects us to the characters.

Performances from Jamie Lee Curtis and the rest of the ensemble make the characters feel deeply real.

The Last Showgirl had its World Premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival.