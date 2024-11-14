Pamela Anderson is a falling Las Vegas star in the first teaser for The Last Showgirl. Anderson gives the most-acclaimed performance of her career in Gia Coppola's film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this year. The film will be released nationwide on January 10, 2025.

In the teaser, Anderson can be seen both in full showgirl glamor, then dramatically de-glammed as her character, Shelley, walks the streets of Las Vegas. Her long-running stage show is coming to an end, and she has to figure out what to do with the rest of her life. It also showcases the rest of the film's star-studded cast, including Jamie Lee Curtis as her brassy best friend, Kiernan Shipka and Brenda Song as fellow showgirls, Dave Bautista as the stage show's manager and Shelley's ex-lover, and Billie Lourd as the daughter Shelley barely knows. The teaser is set to "Beautiful This Way," the original song Miley Cyrus co-wrote and performed for the film. The film will be released in limited theaters in Los Angeles on December 13, qualifying it for the upcoming awards season, followed by a wide release on January 10, 2025.

What Are Critics Saying About 'The Last Showgirl'?

Image by Photagonist at TIFF

Anderson is earning the best notices of her career for her performance as Shelley in The Last Showgirl. With fifty-two reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, the film currently has an impressive 81% Fresh rating. Collider's Shaina Weatherhead was effusive about Anderson's performance, calling it a "tour de force", and stating that "along with her buoyant highs, she plays Shelley’s lows with heart-wrenching conviction, drowning out soft-spoken sweetness with guttural rage." She also praised Gia Coppola's direction as "distinct and powerful, telling a moving story about the cost of chasing dreams, and the friends who carry us through", and commended the film's script and stellar supporting cast.

The Last Showgirl was written by Kate Gersten (The Good Place). It was produced by Robert Schwartzman and Natalie Farrey, and executive produced by Nick Darmestaedter, Gersten, Brandon Thomas Lee, Michael Clofine for DI Entertainment, Jessamine Burgum and Kara Durrett for Pinky Promise, Alex Orlovsky, Duncan Montgomery and Jack Selby for High Frequency. Dani Koenigsberg serves as co-producer.

The Last Showgirl will premiere in select theaters in Los Angeles on December 13, then open nationwide on January 10, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new teaser for The Last Showgirl below.