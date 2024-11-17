Arnold Schwarzenegger will always be known for his role as The Terminator in James Cameron’s legendary sci-fi franchise, but just over 10 years ago he teamed up with a Star Wars icon for a divisive western that is a surprising hit on streaming. Schwarzenegger stars alongside Forest Whitaker and Johnny Knoxville in The Last Stand, which has landed in the top 10 most popular movies on Tubi. The film follows the leader of a drug cartel who busts out of a courthouse and races to the Mexican border, only to find a sheriff and his inexperienced staff standing in the way. Rodrigo Santoro and Peter Stormare also star in the film, which currently sits at a 61% score from critics and a 53% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Andrew Knauer wrote the script for The Last Stand, with Kim Jee-woon directing. Knauer made his feature writing debut on the project, which he followed in the same year with Ghost Team One, the comedy/horror film starring Carlos Santos and Tony Cavalero that is available to rent or purchase on Prime Video. He also recently wrote the scripts for Castle Falls and Senior Year, which feature performances from Dolph Lundgren and Rebel Wilson, respectively. As for Jee-woon, his most famous work came from directing The Good the Bad the Weird, the 2008 action comedy that’s streaming on AMC, and he also directed all six episodes of Dr. Brain, the mystery/sci-fi series streaming on Apple TV+. Jee-woon has two untitled projects currently in the works, but few details have been released about either of them at this time.

What Else Is in the Tubi Top 10?

Drumline, the 2002 musical drama starring Nick Cannon and Zoe Saldaña has been atop the Tubi charts for the last week, with one of Robin Williams’ most iconic performances, Mrs. Doubtfire, following not far behind in the #4 spot, dropping one spot from last week. Another Robin Williams classic, Jumanji, is also in the Tubi top 10, not to be confused with either of the modern remakes starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart. Legally Blond 2: Red, White, and Blonde is also a later addition to the Tubi top 10.

Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch The Last Stand on Tubi.

