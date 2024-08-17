The Big Picture The Last Starfighter remains a classic due to pioneering use of CGI and unique storytelling in the sci-fi genre.

40 years after its release, The Last Starfighter remains both a cult classic and a unique entry within the science fiction genre. Part of that is because it's one of the first science fiction films to utilize computer-generated imagery that still holds up after 40 years. The rest is because The Last Starfighter is more than happy to zig where other sci-fi films like Star Wars or Tron might zag, playing with everything from the role of the "chosen one" to having the calvary arrive to save the day. Director Nick Castle and screenwriter Jonathan R. Betuel crafted a one of a kind film, which begs the question: Why doesn't it have a sequel?

It's actually surprising that The Last Starfighter has remained a solo endeavor, especially with how Hollywood hungers to revamp/remake/reboot any IP under the sun. In fact, there have been plans for a sequel conceived by Gary Whitta (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Book of Eli). But there's also the matter of a legal hurdle concerning two different studios, which is probably the biggest reason why The Last Starfighter sequel hasn't taken off.

'The Last Starfighter's Ending Is Perfect for a Sequel

The Last Starfighter has one of the most unique pitches for a sci-fi film: when Alex Rogan (Lance Guest) beats the high score on his favorite video game, he learns that it was actually a test conceived by an alien race to find a pilot worthy of fighting the Ko-Dan Armada and its leader, Xur (Norman Snow). Alex soon finds himself warped into space - and then serving as the only line of defense when a saboteur destroys all but one of the ships meant to combat the Ko-Dan (hence the title). In the finale, Xur escapes when Alex destroys his mothership, and Alex heads back into space with his girlfriend Maggie (Catherine Mary Stewart) while his little brother Louis (Chris Hebert) starts playing the Starfighter game, all but hinting he'll join his brother one day.

The Rights to 'The Last Starfighter' Are Split Between Universal and Warner Bros.

For years, fans of The Last Starfighter had wondered what was delaying a sequel, and in 2015 they got their answer via a retrospective by Jordan Zakarin on Yahoo. Zakarin revealed that while Universal Pictures distributed the film, the studio that actually made it was Lorimar Productions - and Lorimar ended up being brought by Warner Bros. in 1989. While opinion goes back and forth on who actually owns the rights to remake The Last Starfighter or make a sequel, Whitta summed things up perfectly:

“You’ve got this completely byzantine, impenetrable situation where no one seems to know exactly what the deal is...Whenever I’ve been in a room in Hollywood, the conversation [goes to], ‘Is there a way to do Starfighter?’ [Executives] will say, ‘We looked into it — there’s no way to get the rights; we don’t understand but can’t get them.’ There are a lot of writers who would kill to have the opportunity to tell a new Starfighter story.”

His words would prove to be prophetic, as other directors have tried and failed to obtain the rights to The Last Starfighter.

Steven Spielberg & Seth Rogen Tried To Get a 'Last Starfighter' Remake off the Ground – and Failed

The Last Starfighter can count Steven Spielberg and Seth Rogen among its fans, as both of them actually tried to get the rights. One would think that with Spielberg's level of clout, he wouldn't have an issue snagging the rights. One would be wrong, as Rogen revealed that Spielberg had failed to secure The Last Starfighter's rights in a Twitter thread circa 2014. "Spielberg himself told me he couldn't get the rights after I told him how long I'd tried," Rogen said. There was actually a good reason for this: apparently Beutel vetoed the sale at the time. It turns out that Beutel had his own plans for a potential continuation of The Last Starfighter.

Jonathan R. Beutel & Gary Whitta Have Been Working on 'The Last Starfighters' for the Past Few Years

Close

In 2021, Whitta posted a concept reel for The Last Starfighters, a proposed sequel that would pick up where the original film left off - albeit with some major changes. Alex would have returned to Earth and is shown living with his wife (presumably Maggie, though it's never confirmed in the reel) and two sons. When a alien assasin tries to get the drop on him, Alex would return to space once again. What made The Last Starfighters a major draw was that Whitta was working with Beutel on the project, with Beutel even describing his approach to the material in an interview:

It’s not a remake, it’s going to continue the story. What’s changed is time itself, certainly as the video world and the alien world have continued to tick away. It’s not a time capsule of the 80s by any means, we’re taking it to the next level.

But it appears that The Last Starfighters might have hit a snag. Whitta gave a brief update on the project in 2022 via his now-defunct Twitter account, saying: "To be honest there's a decent chance it never happens. But if it doesn't, it won't be for the lack of effort on my and Jon's part."

The Author of "Ready Player One" Wrote a Novel That’s a Spiritual Sequel to 'The Last Starfighter'

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Even if The Last Starfighter doesn't receive an official sequel, it has a spiritual one in the form of the novel Armada. Written by Ernest Cline, who also penned Ready Player One, Armada centers on teenager Zack Lightman discovering that the video game he loves is actually a test to seek out pilots worthy of defending the Earth from an alien invasion. That is basically the plot of The Last Starfighter, and Cline even namechecks the film in his novel. While Armada wasn't as well received as Ready Player One, a film adaptation is currently in development with Dan Mazeau penning the screenplay. Ironically, Armada has ended up at Universal - one of the studios behind The Last Starfighter. Even if it never recieves an actual continuation, The Last Starfighter has clearly influenced a generation of writers to try and pick up where its story left off.

