Indie distributors such as Angel Studios have proven that, with targeted marketing, faith-based films have the potential to deliver major numbers at the domestic box office. Fellow faith-based distributor Pinnacle Peak Pictures, an outfit that has produced questionable content in the past, debuted the biblical film The Last Supper to excellent audience response last week. The movie secured the sixth spot on the domestic charts, trailing a trio of other newcomers such as Steven Soderbergh's espionage thriller Black Bag, the action comedy Novocaine, and the animated film The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie.

The Last Supper made $2.8 million in its first weekend of release, and the movie has now hit the $3 million mark. Directed by Mauro Borrelli, the movie opened to an excellent audience response, which is common for faith-based films. They're usually targeted specifically to Middle-America audiences. The movie earned an A- grade — the highest for any new release last week — according to the polling platform CinemaScore, in addition to an 83% audience rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomaotes.

The faith-based wave arguably began with Mel Gibson's The Passion of the Christ, which made over $600 million worldwide, and, until Deadpool & Wolverine rolled in last year, remained the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time. Around a decade ago, the film God's Not Dead racked up $60 million domestically, paving the way for several other faith-based films to perform commercially. Only a couple of years ago, Jesus Revolution rode a wave of popularity to a $50 million domestic haul, at a time when even mainstream studio films were struggling to hit this number.

Faith-Based Films Have a Dedicated Audience

Last year, Angel Studios debuted films such as Cabrini and Bonhoeffer, also targeted at faith-based audiences, like the studio's deeply problematic 2023 blockbuster Sound of Freedom. Lionsgate had a terrible 2024, but its faith-based films Unsung Hero and Ordinary Angels grossed around $20 million each. Meanwhile, Gibson is putting together a long-awaited follow-up to The Passion of the Christ, with Jim Caviezel returning. Starring Jamie Ward as Jesus and Robert Knepper as Judas, The Last Supper leads up to the titular biblical event. The film is playing in over 1,500 domestic theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

