Faith-based movies have a dedicated audience that shows up regardless of mainstream response. Even though the recent biblical movie The Last Supper wasn't exactly given a super-wide release, and even though it still doesn't have enough reviews on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes to generate an official score, it has quietly crossed a domestic box office milestone in just its second weekend in theaters. The Last Supper debuted last week, alongside Steven Soderbergh's espionage thriller Black Bag, the action comedy Novocaine, and the animated film The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie.

It retained a spot in the top 10 of the domestic box office charts, grossing $1.3 million this weekend from just over 1,500 locations. The Last Supper witnessed a noticeable 62% drop in collections, but has now hit the $5 million mark domestically. Directed by Mauro Borrelli, the movie is distributed by the faith-based outfit Pinnacle Peak Pictures, which has delivered rather questionable material in the past. Pinnacle Peak, along with Angel Studios, has been targeting religious crowds with similarly themed movies for the last several years.

The niche witnessed its first breakout blockbuster around two decades ago, with Mel Gibson's The Passion of the Christ, which made over $600 million worldwide. And then, around a decade ago, God's Not Dead grossed around $60 million domestically. More recently, the deeply problematic film Sound of Freedom made around $250 million worldwide against a reported budget of under $15 million. It proved just how vocal the right-wing audience can be in certain circumstances. For instance, last year, when Lionsgate was having a terrible run theatrically, two faith-based movies — Unsung Hero and Ordinary Angels — grossed around $20 million each, effectively bailing the struggling studio out.

'The Last Supper' Opened to Positive Audience Response