Only a couple of weeks before The Chosen: Last Supper - Part 1 exceeded expectations in its box office debut, another religious film, based on the same biblical event, was also released theatrically. The Last Supper debuted in theaters in mid-March, finishing just outside the top five on the domestic charts. It basically ended its run this past weekend, passing what will likely be its final box office milestone. The target audience for The Last Supper has mostly been diverted to The Chosen, which is relying on a devoted fan-base built over years.

The Last Supper generated around $300,000 in its third weekend of release, passing the $6 million mark domestically. The film also lost around 700 theaters, falling from over 1,500 in its first and second weeks to around 800 in its third. The Last Supper finished at the number 10 spot on the domestic charts this past weekend, while The Chosen finished third, behind the latest Jason Statham vehicle A Working Man and the mega-budget Disney bomb Snow White. The Chosen is a television series that typically debuts episodes theatrically in installments. The first couple of chapters of the fifth season, that is Last Supper, generated over $11 million last weekend.

The Chosen franchise's total domestic box office haul has passed the $80 million mark. Both The Chosen and The Last Supper have successfully earned the appreciation of their target audience, and are currently sitting at positive audience scores on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. While The Chosen holds a near-perfect 99% approval rating, The Last Supper's audience score seems to have settled at an 80%. Directed by Mauro Borrelli, The Last Supper features Jamie Ward as Jesus Christ, James Oliver Wheatley as Saint Peter, and Robert Knepper as Judas Iscariot.

Faith-Based Movies Have Been Successful at the Box Office