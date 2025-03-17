Mauro Borrelli’s The Last Supper, the latest attempt to turn the story of Jesus Christ’s life into a feature film, has made a strong start to life at the box office against tough March competition. In its first weekend, the movie earned over $2.8 million domestically, which may seem like a modest amount to many but, for a film of this size, is, in fact, worthy of notable praise. This total was accumulated via just 1,575 theaters nationwide, making for a per-theater average of $1,794, the fifth highest of the weekend.

This success is especially impressive when considering The Last Supper's competition, with the likes of debutante Novocaine, starring Jack Quaid, Bong Joon Ho’s science-fiction flick Mickey 17, Captain America: Brave New World, and others dominating screens across the country. In total, across the weekend, The Last Supper finished sixth in the overall domestic box office rankings, ahead of huge hits such as Paddington in Peru, Dog Man, Osgood Perkins' The Monkey, and others. Such a strong opening weekend will likely continue into the week as The Last Supper looks to sustain its impressive start to box office life.

Not just a financial hit, The Last Supper has also impressed audiences with its quality, proven by the movie receiving an early CinemaScore of "A-," which stands as the highest of all the new movies to have been released this past weekend. On review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, although a critical score is not yet available, audiences have made their delight known, with The Last Supper already receiving a strong 83% rating.

Who Stars in 'The Last Supper'?

Although this is a timeless story with plenty of enticed theatergoers, due to its small size, it's still likely many won't have heard of Borrelli's The Last Supper yet. For those unaware of the movie until now, it is worth noting just how strong the film's cast is, with the story starring Jamie Ward (His Dark Materials) as Jesus, James Faulkner (Game of Thrones) as Caiaphas, and Nathalie Rapti Gomex (Love on the Rock). This central trio are supported by the likes of Henry Garrett (Silo) as Nicodemus, Daniel Fathers (House of the Dragon) as Joseph of Arimathea, Marie-Batoul Prenant (Testament: The Story of Moses) as Rachel, Billy Rayner (The Catcher Was a Spy) as Thomas, Robert Knepper (Prison Break) as Judas, Charlie MacGechan (Pennyworth) as John, Ben Dilloway (Masters of the Air) as Malchus, Fredrik Wagner (The Playlist) as Andrew, and Harry Anton (The Last Kingdom) as Simon The Zealot.

The Last Supper is available to watch in theaters now.