With Christmas now in our rearview mirror, practicing Christians look ahead to the more somber annual holidays of Lent and Holy Week. Following in the steps of hit shows like The Chosen and the recently-revealed Angel Studios production, The King of Kings, Pinnacle Peak Pictures will take audiences on a journey back through time to walk alongside Jesus Christ on his way to the cross. Today, Collider is thrilled to debut the trailer and first-look images for The Last Supper, the latest Jesus-centered production to announce its arrival. Rising into cinemas shortly after the beginning of Lent, the movie is set for a theatrical debut on March 14, giving followers a different way to observe the solemn season.

Starting at the end of the story, the first few seconds of The Last Supper’s teaser show Jesus (Jaime Ward) making his way through the streets of Jerusalem on the holy day that’s come to be known as Palm Sunday. Watching from the sidelines, high priest Caiaphas (James Faulkner) slams the prophet’s “ambition,” beginning to plot a plan that will eventually land the spiritual leader on the cross. From Jesus’ freak out at the temple to the titular final meal with his disciples, all the hits are in the trailer for the upcoming film that will carry audiences to Good Friday and perhaps even into Easter Sunday.

What Other Biblical Figures Will Appear in ‘The Last Supper’?

All the main players will make an appearance in the Mauro Borrelli-helmed production, with an ensemble lineup that includes Henry Garrett (Silo) as Nicodemus, James Oliver Wheatley (The Lost Pirate Kingdom) as Peter, Daniel Fathers (House of the Dragon) as Joseph of Arimathea, Nathalie Rapti Gomez (Love on the Rock) as Mary Magdalene, Ben Dilloway (Masters of the Air) as Malchus, Marie-Batoul Prenant (Testament: The Story of Moses) as Rachel, Billy Rayner (The Catcher Was a Spy) as Thomas, Harry Anton (The Last Kingdom) as Simon The Zealot, Fredrik Wagner (The Playlist) as Andrew, and more.

Along with the trailer and first-look images, Michael Scott, Pinnacle Pictures founder told Collider:

“I am so thrilled we are releasing The Last Supper in theaters this March. This is a beautiful, epic story that really deserves a cinematic experience. As you we have seen over the past few years, audiences continue to seek out films in theaters that speak to their faith and Biblical accuracy.”

Feast your eyes on the trailer for The Last Supper below and dig into the first-look images above. Grab a seat at the table when the film arrives on March 14.