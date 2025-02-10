With the days of Lent just around the corner, a new movie following the final days in the story of Jesus Christ’s life is on its way to cinemas. And, today, Collider is bringing our readers an exclusive first look at the poster and trailer for filmmaker Mauro Borrelli’s The Last Supper. Starring Jamie Ward (His Dark Materials) as Jesus, James Faulkner (Game of Thrones) as Caiaphas, and Nathalie Rapti Gomex (Love on the Rock), the media gives audiences a look into one of the most important stories from the Bible that will rise into a theater near you on March 14.

Introducing The Last Supper’s trailer is none other than renowned Christian singer and songwriter, Chris Tomlin, who joins the film’s team as an executive producer. The musician sets up the tale that audiences are about to see before the teaser rolls, which opens on a shot of the production’s titular meal, where we see Jesus (Ward) breaking bread alongside his disciples at the table of the Last Supper. As the religious leader addresses his followers, instructing them how to honor the practice of communion, scenes from their time together play overtop. Famous stories from the Bible begin to flash in and out, with Peter (James Oliver Wheatley) crossing paths with Jesus for the first time, the latter throwing over the tables at the temple, and the holy leader addressing the masses on the shore of the Sea of Galilee. Promising to carry audiences through Holy Week, we also see Jesus’ betrayal at the hands of one of his own, his arrest, and his crucifixion.

Who Else Stars in ‘The Last Supper’?

Anyone who knows the story of Jesus’ final days knows that there are a lot of main players, meaning that the call sheet for The Last Supper is a lengthy one. Additionally, the Pinnacle Peak Pictures-backed film will feature the likes of Henry Garrett (Silo) as Nicodemus, Daniel Fathers (House of the Dragon) as Joseph of Arimathea, Marie-Batoul Prenant (Testament: The Story of Moses) as Rachel, Billy Rayner (The Catcher Was a Spy) as Thomas, Robert Knepper (Prison Break) as Judas, Charlie MacGechan (Pennyworth) as John, Ben Dilloway (Masters of the Air) as Malchus, Fredrik Wagner (The Playlist) as Andrew, Harry Anton (The Last Kingdom) as Simon The Zealot, and more.

While you wait for The Last Supper to break bread on the big screen on March 14, you can check out Collider’s exclusive first look at the trailer above and poster below.