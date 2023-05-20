Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Last Thing He Told Me.

Apple TV remains steadfast in producing gripping shows. From the likes of its biggest success in Ted Lasso to its most recent release in Silo, the platform has really found its footing by focusing on quality over quantity. Another one of those end-to-end shows that captivated audiences with its storytelling is The Last Thing He Told Me. The book adaptation stars Jennifer Garner as Hannah and Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau as her husband who suddenly disappears, leaving behind his daughter and her stepdaughter Bailey (Angourie Rice). Once the show establishes itself over its first few episodes, it’s clear that something much deeper lies in the reasoning for Owen’s absence.

While those who read the book would have foreseen where this miniseries was going, The Last Thing He Told Me, which also saw Reese Witherspoon as an executive producer, delivered on its ending after taking a somewhat methodical but necessary path in developing its characters and the mystery of everything that was going on in Austin, Texas. Heading into the seventh and final episode, we were left with Hannah and Bailey learning much more about their family’s mob connection and the doings of Bailey’s grandfather, Nicholas (David Morse). This is the episode where Marshal Grady (Augusto Aguilera) gives the rundown on why Owen is running — because he aided in turning in Nicholas and eight of his counterparts, sending them behind bars. With Nicholas aware that these two were in his city and on the hunt for Owen, the finale was set up to deliver a bang.

Hannah Makes a Major Decision

Image via Apple TV+

Wanting to put a stop to this ordeal and do what she thinks can save both Bailey and Owen, Hannah executes what she believes is her “only play.” She sneaks out of protection from Grady and heads back to the bar to find Nicholas’ son Charlie (Josh Hamilton) in hopes that he can take her to his father, but he warns her it won’t go well because Owen destroyed their family. They arrive at Nicholas’ property, met by the man himself and one of his guards.

Everything had been building to this moment and Garner's performance demonstrated just how tense this situation was as she blurts out, “Why would I wear a wire?” She wants Nicholas to know that she doesn’t care about anything he’s done, she’s solely there to broker a deal that can benefit those in her life. Nicholas still has his man check her for a wire, showing the actions of a man whose been burned before by someone he let in.

Charlie is sent off as Nicholas menacingly says he wants to spend time with Hannah alone inside. At this point, things seem grim for her but Garner remains calm as evident in her body language despite the odds being stacked against her. Her intention is “not to litigate the past” but to make a deal for the now. Seeing that Nicholas is never going to get over what her husband did, she decides that protecting Bailey is her main objective.

Her telling him that Owen simply did everything he did in the past out of love for Bailey was meant to pull out the dry heartstrings of Nicholas, “I believe you respect him for being that kind of parent.” It’s a risk as Nicholas retorts that he’s not falling for the “martyr” act. She offers up that for him to have a relationship with his granddaughter, he needs to speak with the people around him about calling this whole thing off so Bailey can live her normal life again. He says it isn’t possible to protect Ethan, which is Owen’s real name, as Hannah realizes it’s keeping Bailey safe or nothing at all. It’s an emotional moment because the impact of it is that she won’t ever see her husband again, but she’ll know that Bailey is safe. “She’s all that matters here.” The deal is agreed upon and Owen’s life on the run continues, but his daughter will be able to have her life back.

What About That Final Moment?

Image via Apple TV+

This is where The Last Thing He Told Me gets one last “Aha” moment in. A five-year time jump sets up the final scene of the miniseries. Hannah is at an art gallery when she notices a bearded patron. Whe he looks up, she knows it's Owen. He comes over to her when she drops her papers, touches her hand, and leaves the building after whispering, “The could-have-been boys still love you.” This is a callback to a discussion seen in flashbacks where Hannah used that term to reference “the men I’d left behind” of her past.

While the brief reunion was a major moment to end on, The Last Thing He Told Me gave us the parting shot of Bailey coming in just after her father, who she didn’t see, and calling Hannah “Mom.” This is what the series has been leading up to. The driving force of Hannah was Bailey and getting her to appreciate her. The two women were at odds in the beginning but this journey they went on brought them together to the point that Hannah had longed for.

