Apple TV+ has set a premiere date for The Last Thing He Told Me, an upcoming dramatic series starring Jennifer Garner and Angourie Rice. The streamer unveiled the show's first-look images during the Television Critics Association’s 2023 Winter Press Tour.

Based on a book of the same name by Laura Dave, The Last Thing He Told Me tells the story of Hannah (Garner), a woman who has to deal with her husband's sudden departure during an embezzlement investigation. While trying to understand why her husband left, Hannah will forge an unlikely partnership with Bailey, her sixteen-year-old stepdaughter (Rice). The first images don’t spoil much of the plot, which is good news. Dave’s original book remained at the number one spot on the New York Times Best Seller list for five non-consecutive weeks due to its thrilling mystery and how it deals with family feuds. So, the fewer people know about this series, the more they’ll be surprised once it premieres.

The first-look images give us a peek at Garner and Rice’s characters, apparently having some sort of discussion in an empty stadium. There’s also an image of Garner alone, seemingly puzzled after reading a mysterious note written on a yellow paper. The two will have to gather every piece of evidence they can to understand why they were left behind while evading the suspicious gaze of law enforcement agencies. It’s a curious concept, and while we still don’t have a trailer, fans of thrillers and family dramas should definitely keep an eye out for this show.

Image via Apple TV+

Who’s Involved with The Last Thing He Told Me?

The Last Thing He Told Me is being adapted from book to TV by original author Dave and Academy Award-winner Josh Singer (Spotlight, The Post), with Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine producing alongside 20th Television. Garner, Dave, and Singer also act as executive producers alongside Hello Sunshine’s Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter. Director Olivia Newman (Where the Crawdads Sing) helms the show and serves as co-executive producer.

Besides Garner, The Last Thing He Told Me cast includes Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Aisha Tyler, Augusto Aguilera, Geoff Stults, and John Harlan Kim.

The Last Thing He Told Me premieres with the first two episodes on Friday, April 14, exclusively on Apple TV+. After that, new episodes will be released every Friday through May 19. Check out the new images below. You can also check our interview with Garner for Yes Day.