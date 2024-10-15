Judy Greer has found her new role, and it will send the actress into a dramatic book adaptation. According to Deadline, Greer has joined the second season of The Last Thing He Told Me, the Apple TV+ drama that brings the work of Laura Dave from the page to the screen. Details related to Judy Greer's role in upcoming episodes remain under wraps. But the performer will be seen in the second installment of the show in a recurring capacity. More details about what Judy Greer will be doing in The Last Thing He Told Me will be revealed next year, when the series returns to Apple TV+.

The Last Thing He Told Me follows an emotional narrative based around the relationship Hannah Hall (portrayed by Jennifer Garner) has with her stepdaughter. Bailey (Angourie Rice) is just a teenager. But despite her young age, she will have to help Hannah get to the bottom of the truth when it comes to the disappearance of her husband. The thrilling mystery will go beyond what was seen in the first season of The Last Thing He Told Me. The reason why Apple TV+ keeps the premise of the new episodes under wraps is because the sequel novel written by Laura Dave hasn't been released yet.

Judy Greer remains booked and busy joining the second season of The Last Thing He Told Me. The performer will be seen in the upcoming The Fire Inside, a biographical sports drama centered around the life and career of Claressa Shields (played by Ryan Destiny). And that's not where Greer's schedule comes to an end. The actress will also appear in The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, a comedy about six disastrous siblings teaching the world the meaning of Christmas.

The Talented Cast of 'The Last Thing He Told Me'

The Last Thing He Told Me recruited some of the most talented actors in the industry in order to bring the mystery to life. Angourie Rice was recently seen as Cady Heron in Mean Girls, the musical adaptation that took the box office by storm at the beginning of the year. And Jennifer Garner had been busy returning to one of her most popular roles. The performer was seen once again as Elektra in Deadpool & Wolverine, one of the biggest blockbusters of the summer. Rice and Garner will combine her talent with what Judy Greer will bring to the table in the second season of The Last Thing He Told Me.

A release date for the second season of The Last Thing He Told Me hasn't been set by Apple TV+. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.