The Big Picture The Last Thing He Told Me is set to return for a second season with the original cast led by Jennifer Garner.

Fans of the gripping novel-turned-series can look forward to more mystery, family dynamics, and suspense in the upcoming season.

The renewal news comes ahead of the publication of Laura Dave's sequel to the novel of the same name.

Apple TV+'s popular drama, The Last Thing He Told Me, is set to return for a highly anticipated second season, bringing back the ensemble led by Jennifer Garner. The announcement comes ahead of the publication of Laura Dave’s sequel to her bestselling novel, which the series is based on, confirming a reunion that fans of the series have eagerly awaited. Reese Witherspoon returns as executive producer alongside Josh Singer, Lauren Neustadter, and Garner. Also reprising their roles in the second season are cast members Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Angourie Rice, and David Morse.

The first season set a high bar, weaving a complex tapestry of mystery, family dynamics, and suspense that captivated audiences worldwide. Based on Dave’s novel of the same name — a Reese’s Book Club selection that became a No. 1 New York Times bestseller — the series explores the intricate relationship between Hannah (Garner) and her stepdaughter Bailey (Rice) as they seek the truth behind the sudden disappearance of Hannah’s husband.

“Like so many people, I fell for Hannah on page one of Laura Dave's gripping novel,” said Garner.

“The move to actor and producer from reader and super fan was delicious — and made even sweeter by collaborating with Laura, Josh, Reese, and everyone at Hello Sunshine, as well as the amazing teams at Apple and 20th. Being part of this group, not to mention part of such a stellar cast, was a career highlight for me. I’m thrilled to get to tell more of Hannah's story – I couldn't have said yes more quickly to season two! These characters and their story mean so much to me, as I know they do to the many who have championed our show; we're excited to give audiences even more with this next chapter.”

“We are thrilled to be bringing this incredible team back together for another season of ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ on Apple TV+,” added Witherspoon, founder of Hello Sunshine. “The audience response to Laura Dave’s gorgeous novel and Jen Garner’s stunning performance in the series was so gratifying for all of us at Hello Sunshine [the production company behind the series]. We can’t wait to dive in and see what’s in store for Hannah Hall in Season 2.”

What Is 'The Last Thing He Told Me' About?

Image via Apple TV+

A gripping novel, the story centers around Hannah Hall, a woman who suddenly finds herself in a perplexing and dangerous situation when her husband, Owen Michaels, mysteriously disappears. The only clue he leaves behind is a note for Hannah, saying, “Protect her,” referring to Bailey, Owen’s sixteen-year-old daughter from a previous marriage.

Hannah, who has a relatively new relationship with Bailey and is still trying to navigate the challenges of becoming a stepmother, is thrust into a situation where she must forge a deeper bond with Bailey to unravel the truth. As they delve into Owen’s past, Hannah and Bailey uncover secrets that challenge everything they thought they knew about Owen and put them in danger.

The Last Thing He Told Me is currently streaming on Apple TV+. Stay tuned at Collider for further news on Season 2.

The Last Thing He Told Me 5 10

Hannah must forge a relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter, Bailey, to find the truth behind why her husband has mysteriously disappeared. Release Date April 14, 2023 Creator Laura Dave, Josh Singer Cast Jennifer Garner , Nikolaj Coster-Waldau , Angourie Rice , Aisha Tyler Main Genre Thriller

Watch on AppleTV+